Free Color & Light Festival To Returns To Asbury Park

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Following its inaugural year, the Color & Light Festival will return on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18, 2026, for a special edition celebrating the collective spirit of the 2026 World Cup. This year's "Welcomes the World" theme reflects New Jersey's role as a winning host of the games and highlights the rich cultural diversity and global connections that define the Garden State.

Four internationally acclaimed projection-mapping creative teams from Hungary, Belgium, Indonesia, and Bulgaria will debut large-scale 3D “shows” synchronized to music and created specifically for Convention Hall's iconic Grand Arcade architecture on Asbury Park's Boardwalk. These visual confections and immersive storytelling experiences will create the illusion that the historic building is magically coming alive before the audience's eyes.

FREE to the public and family friendly this large-scale cultural event is presented by PolyOne digital art platform in collaboration with the renowned LUMA Projection Arts Festival and Tamas Vaspori. Beyond the main show, festival goers can enjoy the culinary delights of Asbury Park's many seaside restaurants and explore the Boardwalk's numerous galleries and shops.

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