Fest For Beatles Fans Returns After Two-Year Pandemic Pause

It took a global pandemic to sideline the world's largest and longest-running annual celebration of The Beatles, but after two long years and several Virtual Fests in between, The Fest For Beatles Fans is back! The NY Metro Fest takes over the Hyatt Regency in Jersey City for three days of peace & love April 1, 2, 3. In keeping with the times, this year's Fest will be both in-person AND virtual, making it now possible for everyone to enjoy no matter where they are.

An incredible lineup of special guests, meet & greets, live music, the world's largest Beatles Marketplace, a Beatles Museum, an auction of rare items, an art gallery, numerous activities and the famous impromptu "fan jam" in the hotel lobby all weekend make The Fest THE place to be for Beatles fans. Special guests include Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr's touring drummer), Laurence Juber (Wings), British Invasion legend Billy J. Kramer, Beatles historian and author Mark Lewisohn presenting a fascinating illustrated talk about The Beatles' time in India, former Apple employee Chris O'Dell (she was at the famed Rooftop Concert), Don Dannemann (opened for The Beatles with his band, The Cyrkle in 1966), and more. Peter Jackson, director of the 8 hour "Get Back" documentary, will be zooming in live from New Zealand and taking fan questions. Q104.3's Ken Dashow serves as The Fest's Master of Ceremonies

A multitude of concerts and shows will take place all weekend long on two stages. See performances by LIVERPOOL all 3 nights, Laurence Juber, Billy J. Kramer, Cellophane Flowers, Blac Rabbit, The Black Ties, Magical Mystery Girls, Joe De Jesu and Fam, The Wag, School of Rock Hoboken, The Blanstons, Paul Francis, Abby Slocum, Annie Joyce, Mr Puppet aka Bob Abdou, Mr Ray's Kids Concerts, The Meetles and many, many others sharing faithful renditions as well as creative reinterpretations of Beatles-related music. There will also be an electronic stage featuring DJs Zionysus, Illexandra, Felonious Funk, Papa Smrf playing all-Beatles sets, and several music producers will be presenting their new original Beatles remixes for the first time. There's always a performance to catch. And you never know who will show up to jump on stage for a jam.

The recent release of director Peter Jackson's landmark "Get Back" documentary, along with the announcement of highly anticipated tours by both Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have proven that this quartet from Liverpool, which hasn't been together as a band for over 52 years, is amazingly as popular as ever thanks to their timeless music that changed everything. The Fest will be the perfect place for the band's fans to enjoy and celebrate the group's unyielding popularity.

"My family and I are so excited to host The Fest once again and honor the legacy of The Beatles together in-person with our fans for the first time since 2019," said Mark Lapidos, founder of The Fest for Beatles Fans. "It has been quite a 'long and winding road' to get here, but this is going to be such a joyous event for everyone in attendance. We can't wait!"

With estimated sales of more than one billion physical and digital units sold worldwide, and a record 27 number-one U.S. Chart hits, The Beatles are the best-selling band of all time. They are also the most influential and groundbreaking musical artists ever and the revolution they began all those years ago still captures our imagination and has inspired generations of fans.

Guests

BILLY J. KRAMER | British Invasion legend, toured with The Beatles and had hits with songs they wrote for him. Billy will be performing some new songs for the first time.

Peter Jackson | Director of The Beatles' "Get Back" documentary joining via Zoom from New Zealand

GREGG BISSONETTE | Drummer for Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band since 2008 and played with numerous other legends. First Fest appearance.

Laurence Juber | formerly of WINGS, acclaimed fingerstyle guitarist. Laurence will be performing on Main & Apple Jam Stages performances. New album, The Fab Fourth.

CHRIS O'DELL | Worked at Apple, present for sessions for the White Album, Let It Be and Abbey Road and was at the famed Rooftop Concert on January 30, 1969

DON DANNEMANN | First Fest appearance by original lead singer of The Cyrkle, managed by Brian Epstein, which toured with The Beatles during the 1966 U.S. tour. SUNDAY ONLY

MARK LEWISOHN | The world's foremost Beatles historian and author presenting a fascinating illustrated talk about The Beatles time in India

THE BEATLES CHANNEL PANEL WITH TOM FRANGIONE and other members of the Channel LIVERPOOL | World's Finest Beatles Tribute Band in concert each evening, performing selections from Let It Be and a whole lot more, on Saturday and Sunday evening

CELLOPHANE FLOWERS | Reimagining Beatles classics for string quartet and voice.

BLAC RABBIT | Identical twin brother Beatles subway sensations return to rock out

THE BLACK TIES | Central Jersey quartet presenting a rollicking set of Beatles classics

MC Ken Dashow | Q104.3 DJ and host of Breakfast With The Beatles.