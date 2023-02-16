Female Comics Take The Stage In CRACKING UP IN RAHWAY

A group of female comedians are breaking barriers with laughter. The stand-up comedy show Cracking Up in Rahway, created and directed by award-winning actress, Mahogany Reynolds of Just Be You Performing Arts, is on the road. The first stop, SteelStacks in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on February 14, 2023 with a Valentine's Day show that gave women a chance to shine.

Cracking Up in the Valley is the newest comedy show developed by Reynolds, the founder and artistic executive director of Just Be You Performing Arts. The show is a spinoff of Reynolds' hit show, Cracking Up in Rahway, that premiered at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, New Jersey in 2016. The concept of the show is an all-female cast of diverse women in comedy with an aggressive objective to break barriers in the stand-up comedy industry.

"There are so many funny, talented, hardworking women comedians and many do not get the stage time they deserve. Having women like Ms. Mahogany running stand-up shows is incredibly important. As she not only makes sure to shine a light on those individuals, but also creates a space where women feel comfortable and respected as performers," said Addyson Young, Programming Specialist at ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks.

During the Valentine's Day show held at the ArtsQuest Visitors Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, female comedians from New Jersey showcased their comedy talent to a sold-out audience. In a room decorated in the spirit of love for Valentine's Day, the show also included live music. To encourage audience engagement, Reynolds also hosted the debut of her new game show and gave prizes to the participates for playing along.

Reynolds hand selected the cast of women for the show. Such as, aspiring stand-up comedian, Karin Knowlson, of Easton, Pennsylvania. A disabled survivor of brain surgery. Reynolds cast Knowlson for a previous Cracking Up in the Valley show in December 2022 and she brought the house down with her funny perspective of how she overcomes challenges in life.

"Working this show gives me such an incredible opportunity to work with incredibly talented women who've been at it longer than I have. I learn so much from them and the environment is just electric. I thank Ms. Mahogany for creating these opportunities for female comedians to shine. Nothing is more impactful and powerful than a group of diverse women supporting each other. That power is highly underestimated and Ms. Mahogany aims to bring it," said Knowlson.

Headlining the show was stand-up comedian, Tania Lewis, of New York. She's been performing comedy across the tri-state area for over ten years. Reynolds cast her several times for shows in New Jersey and she proved to be an audience favorite.

"I wanted to perform in Cracking Up in the Valley to let people know that Valentine's Day can be more than just dinner for two! My goal was for the audience to be dazzled and thoroughly entertained by my off-brand humor," said Lewis.

Reynolds has a deliberate mission to give aspiring female comedians a fun and supportive platform to showcase their talent. All of her previous shows featuring an all-female cast in New Jersey sold-out and attracted a diverse audience of various generations and demographics. Including a Mother's Day show she directed in 2018 at the Edison Valley Playhouse.

Her December 2022 holiday masquerade show, also held at ArtsQuest in Bethlehem, featured a mini-concert by Pennsylvania's rising star, Seth Witcher, who performed songs from his debut album. At the December show, Witcher accompanied Reynolds on his acoustic guitar, during her soulful performance of the Nate King Cole classic, The Christmas Song.

"Performing in Cracking Up in the Valley seemed like such a fun opportunity I couldn't refuse. My performances are fun, cathartic and memorable experiences. The ability to express oneself is extremely important. My sound is real, raw, and relatable. I believe that music has the ability to relate to others in a way not many other mediums can. I feel honored and grateful that Ms. Mahogany invited me," said Witcher.

When it comes down to the style of her shows, Reynolds intentionally cast female comedians who can perform clean sets, that are in alignment with the fun and sophisticated atmosphere her events have become known for.

"I truly believe we are empowering other women. I think it's important to show that female solidarity exists everywhere, and that we are fabulous, funny and fierce! It's such a great event and I absolutely adore Ms. Mahogany," said Shari Linick, stand-up comedian of New Jersey, and an advocate for the Epilepsy Foundation. Linick has epilepsy and hopes to influence others with epilepsy to follow their dreams

Proving that smart intelligent women can also be funny, Reynolds invited Dr. Max Sheppard, as another featured New Jersey comedian in the show. "I love the idea of giving a voice to female comics. It was an honor to perform at Cracking up in the Valley. The audience was very receptive to my stories about motherhood and dating in a humorous way. They really made me feel welcomed," said Sheppard, a retired educator who earned her doctorate's degree.

"I like how Ms. Mahogany is providing a platform for an all-female line-up. It will demonstrate that women comics have as much diversity in humor as our male counter-parts," said Lewis.

Opening the show with love songs, Montclair, New Jersey singer, Adora Danae, performed covers of classic songs by Stevie Wonder. Danae is a recent high school graduate pursuing her career as a professional singer with the guidance of Reynolds as her mentor.

"My experience with Cracking up in the Valley at ArtsQuest was phenomenal! They have a lovely staff who ensured my comfort and safety. Also, the local crowd was full of life and love. This is a performance I will always remember," said Danae.

ArtsQuest is a non-profit organization located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The backdrop of ArtsQuest is a massive 230-foot-tall historic blast furnace on the campus of SteelStacks, once the home of Bethlehem Steel, the second largest steel manufacturer in the nation. Through flagship festivals such as, Musikfest; ArtsQuest's programming reaches more than 1.9 million people annually.

"I was excited to perform at such a nice place like ArtsQuest. And oh my goodness, such a great crowd. Great energy from everyone. I am also excited I found out where Sesame Street is," said Linick.

Cracking Up in the Valley is the newest show developed by Reynolds; inspired by her other groundbreaking stand-up comedy show, Cracking Up in Rahway, which she launched in 2016 in Rahway, New Jersey, at the Union County Performing Arts Center. Since then, her shows have been featured on News12 New Jersey and numerous press articles. Just Be You Performing Arts is her arts organization dedicated to empowering aspiring artists and developing enriching programming, events, workshops and training.

"As a Black woman director, I am proud to create an opportunity that champions diversity and empowers women. Especially in the stand-up comedy world. I'm on a mission to give women in comedy a level and equal playing field. In 2019, I started a movement, #femalesarefunnier, because my shows prove that women comedians are hilarious. They deserve a seat at the comedy table. I am breaking glass ceilings and loving every minute of it," said Reynolds.

"Ms. Mahogany's shows are always so fun as she adds in her own creative flare. She has a unique hosting style and is willing get creative with her comedy lineups, incorporating music and game shows into the mix. She has established a brand dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering others and those are exactly the goals we at ArtsQuest have for our community," said Young, who served as the event's producer.

Thanks to the success of Cracking Up in the Valley, Reynolds is already making plans for the next show. She is steadfast on giving more female comedians an opportunity to sparkle in the light of stand-up comedy. Interested female comedians can apply via her website www.justbeyouperformingarts.org or email: msjustbeyou@gmail.com.