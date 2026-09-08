The Theater Project Sets FORE! THE ARTS Annual Golf Outing for October
Union Township mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier serves as honorary chair as the company launches its season at the new Union Arts Center.
The Theater Project will invite golfers to hit the links in support of the arts at Fore! The Arts, its annual golf outing, on October 5 at Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth, New Jersey.
Union Township Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier will serve as honorary chair of the event committee. The fundraiser follows The Theater Project's first summer season at the DMK Theater in the new Union Arts Center.
Participants will take part in a round of golf along with breakfast and lunch. Check-in and breakfast will begin at 8 a.m.
The cost is $225 per golfer and includes a golf cart, green fees, breakfast and lunch.
“We're thrilled to be starting our next chapter in Union,” said Mark Spina, artistic director of The Theater Project. “The Golf Outing supports next year's programs and helps us build relationships with area businesses.”
Galloping Hill Golf Course is located at 9 Golf Drive in Kenilworth, New Jersey.
Founded in 1994 and based in Union, The Theater Project introduces New Jersey audiences to new plays while supporting emerging playwrights and theater artists. The organization also works to develop new theater audiences through community engagement, children's programming and productions addressing contemporary issues.
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