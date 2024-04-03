FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL to Make New Jersey Premiere At Puffin Cultural Forum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fly More Than You Fall, a new musical, will make its New Jersey premiere with a live musical concert presentation and talk back on April 20th and April 21st at The Puffin Cultural Forum. Fly More, invites audiences to join Malia, a courageous young girl who bravely faces her mother's terminal illness. Harnessing the power of storytelling and imagination, Malia transforms her challenges into opportunities for growth and strength. Her journey is a testament to resilience and grace, as she embarks on a heartfelt exploration of self-discovery and the beauty of growing up.

Written by Eric Holmes (known for The Good Fight and Smash) and Nat Zegree, (recently in Million Dollar Quartet at ACT of Connecticut, and previously Paper Mill Playhouse) the show is directed by Lili-Anne Brown. The musical was first performed at Utah Valley University in 2019 and opened to rave reviews.

Jeremy Lentz, Director of Special Projects at the Puffin Foundation, stated he is "very excited to give New Jersey audiences an opportunity to see an incredibly inspiring beautiful new musical about hope, resilience, and the importance of love in the face of adversity. Audiences will also get to hear firsthand what it takes to get a musical to Broadway by having an opportunity to meet the shows Tony & Olivier award winning lead producer, Marc Levine (Merrily We Roll Along, Hadestown). Another reason why I felt that this show was such a perfect fit for our first special project at The Puffin Cultural Forum was that its story is so aligned with the Puffin's mission. Many people don't know that the puffin bird was once endangered in the northeastern United States and through the efforts of a concerned citizenry it was returned to its natural habitat. The puffin is a metaphor for how we perceive our mission in the arts: to join with other concerned groups and individuals to ensure that the arts not merely survive, but flourish at all levels of our society. Similarly, the protagonist of our story, Malia finds solace in crafting the story of Willow, a fragile bird symbolizing vulnerability and hope. Just like the puffin's story, this transformative tale reminds us that even in the face of life's greatest challenges, we can find the strength to rise and "fly more than we fall.

Join the cast and creative team of Fly More Than You Fall for two special concert performances at The Puffin Cultural Forum in Teaneck, NJ on Saturday, April 20th at 7 pm and Sunday, April 21st at 4pm. $10 suggested donation and reservations can be made through Eventbrite at: https://tinyurl.com/flymorethanyoufall