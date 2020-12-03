Everyone Can Enjoy NJPAC's Annual Kwanzaa Festival & Marketplace This Year!

For over 20 years, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has provided a platform for families to learn and celebrate the cultural traditions associated with Kwanzaa. This year NJPAC welcomes everyone from all around the world to participate in the annual celebration which is VIRTUAL and FREE!

In an innovative move, this year NJPAC continues to celebrate their annual Kwanzaa tradition VIRTUALLY with numerous events and presentations that audiences from everywhere can experience and enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own homes with the convenience and ease of Zoom.

NJPAC's annual FREE Kwanzaa Family Festival is where family members of all ages will be engaged with activities dedicated to the Kwanzaa seven principles of Kwanzaa. They are Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).

The youngest members of the family can enjoy the online arts and crafts projects to young teens and adults engaging in the many panel discussions about storytelling with the elders, social justice or Black theater. Take an online class to explore West African dance, stepping, Zumba, drumming, capoeira, Bebop Graffiti Arts or Afrobeats. There is something for everyone at this year's Kwanzaa celebration.

Explore the Kwanzaa Artisan Marketplace where vendors display creative, unique and many one of kind hand-crafted items satisfying all gift giving and shopping needs. The Kwanzaa Artisan Marketplace is VIRTUAL and open now until December 31, 2020 - everyone from anywhere can shop one-of-a-kind gifts and many hand-crafted items by visiting: Virtual Kwanzaa Festival - NJPAC

Kwanzaa is an African American celebration of life from 26 December to 1 January. Dr. Maulana Karenga introduced the festival in 1966 to the United States as a ritual to welcome the first harvests to the home. ... Karenga created this festival for Afro-Americans as a response to the commercialism of Christmas.

