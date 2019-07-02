Erica Nagel Joins New Jersey Theatre Alliance as Deputy Director

Erica Nagel of Oakland, NJ, has joined the New Jersey Theatre Alliance (NJTA/the Alliance) in its newly established position of Deputy Director.

Nagel comes to the Alliance from McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton where she worked for the past eight years, first as Director of Education and Engagement and more recently as Director of Creative Development and Strategy. Prior to her time at McCarter, she served as Producing Associate and Resident Dramaturg at Premiere Stages in Union.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Theatre Alliance at this moment in time," said Nagel. "I've experienced the impact of their work from the member theatre perspective, and I've long appreciated the integrity and passion with which the organization helps theatres build capacity and supports theatre professionals throughout the state. The Theatre Alliance is always looking at how they can be most effective and successful in helping the theatre ecology in the state flourish, and I'm excited to work with the board, the staff, and the member theatres to help expand and increase that impact."

The position of Deputy Director will work closely with the Alliance's Executive Director, John McEwen on strategic planning, operations, fundraising, and program development.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Erica Nagel to New Jersey Theatre Alliance," said McEwen. "I have long admired Erica's leadership skills and the collaborative spirit that I witnessed during her time at McCarter Theatre Center. These attributes, plus her dedication to the promotion of the arts and theatre, creative energy, and strategic thinking skills will be an asset to the Alliance and our member theatres. I'm excited about our partnership, and the contributions Erica will make to the field, the Alliance, and in this new position."

Nagel received her B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and has an M.F.A. from University of Texas. She has been a guest lecturer at Princeton University, where she taught a course in Community-based Performance and advised theses for seniors interested in the intersection of theatre and social justice. She has also guest lectured at Brown University, Columbia University, and Texas A&M, among others.

New Jersey Theatre Alliance unites, promotes, strengthens, and cultivates New Jersey's professional theatres. It advances the theatre community by developing innovative, collaborative, and engaging programs and services for member theatres and their diverse audiences.

It also produces public programs such as the annual Stages Festival and NJArtsTix, an online discount ticketing service. Its member theatres are both large and small with a wide variety of repertoires, each a fully functioning business that pays its staff and artists (designers, technicians, directors, and actors). Through their programming, these theatres inspire, challenge, and entertain about one million theatre-goers annually, and enrich communities through outreach programs and arts education.

For more information, visit njtheatrealliance.org.





