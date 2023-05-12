East Lynne Theater Company Will Premiere TALE OF TWO CITIES, COBBLED TOGETHER BY THE BROTHERS LOVEJOY

The production premieres on June 14.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations Photo 1 Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations
Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story in TALES OF THE GUTTENBERG BIBL Photo 2 Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 3 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
REVIEW: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse Tells the Amazing and F Photo 4 REVIEW: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse Tells the Amazing and Fascinating Story of Film Star, Steve Guttenberg

East Lynne Theater Company Will Premiere TALE OF TWO CITIES, COBBLED TOGETHER BY THE BROTHERS LOVEJOY

Cape May's famed East Lynne Theater Company's new Artistic Director Craig Fols will open his inaugural mainstage season with his own original adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Tale of Two Cities" titled "A Tale of Two Cities, Cobbled Together by the Brothers Lovejoy". Fols' stage version of this world-renowned classic will make its world premiere on June 14.

In Fols' story, two characters-the Brothers Lovejoy, Avery and Bruce­­­­-argue about Dickens' famous story and discuss its value in modern times. The brothers play out their own version of the classic tale, questioning as they go: "Why does it matter?" "What does it mean to audiences today?" "Has it turned into a cliché?" "Is it still significant?"

Another difference between Fols' version and the original is that Dickens' story was not particularly known for its humor, while Fols' interpretation is most decidedly funny.

"It's a 'Dickens' of a comedy," laughed Fols, who also directs the show. "Actually, it is a comedy, but it has its poignant moments. It's really very apt for our time-the rich and the poor, the violence and non-violence. It's amazing how relevant it is right now."

Fols has cast Ezra Barnes as Avery Lovejoy. An actor with a wide range of stage and television experience, Barnes has performed in everything from Off-Broadway productions to the Philadelphia Theatre Festival to "As the World Turns" and "Law & Order: SVU". The role of Bruce Lovejoy is presently still being cast.

As East Lynne's brand-new artistic director, Fols considers this production his introduction to the community. Originally slated to open in Washington, D.C., Fols is thrilled to have his work debut at East Lynne, where its theme-the sanctity of people coming together--overarches the rest of the season he has planned for East Lynne with "Driving Miss Daisy" and "Love Letters" to follow.

"I think this show will strike a deep chord with a lot of people. It's just a classic story and it's a way to make an old story new," said Fols. "This is more about a deep love of theater, rather than Dickens. It won't be boring."

"A Tale of Two Cities, Cobbled Together by the Brothers Lovejoy" opens 8:30 p.m. June 14. It will run Wednesdays to Saturdays through July 15. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $30 for seniors. Students and military are $20. Season tickets are $100 and only available through June 10. Additional summer and winter shows will be announced soon.

ELTC is in residence at Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St., Cape May. More information and ticket reservations can be found at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

MCCCs Kelsey Theatre Presents The Theatre-to-Go Production Of OTHER DESERT CITIES, May 26 Photo
MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Presents The Theatre-to-Go Production Of OTHER DESERT CITIES, May 26 - June 4

​​​​​​​Theatre-To-Go will present the dark comedy “Other Desert Cities” May 26 through June 4 at Kelsey Theatre on the campus of Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor.

New Jersey Symphony To Perform Tchaikovskys Violin Concerto June 1—4 in Newark, Prin Photo
New Jersey Symphony To Perform Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto June 1—4 in Newark, Princeton and New Brunswick

Acclaimed violin virtuoso Randall Goosby is set to solo in the New Jersey Symphony's upcoming performance of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, June 1—4, led by Music Director Xian Zhang. The program also features the world premiere of Chen Yi's Landscape Impression and Stravinsky's Suite from Pulcinella.

GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE Brings Two New Captivating Exhibitions to Hamilton, NJ Photo
GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE Brings Two New Captivating Exhibitions to Hamilton, NJ

Grounds for Sculpture has just premiered two excellent indoor exhibitions that will be on display through January 7th 2024 and will certainly captivate visitors.

NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park Photo
NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park

NENAproductions Theater Project will produce a two-night dinner show event at Porta restaurant in Asbury Park Monday and Tuesday, May 22 and 23. Aptly named, A Slice of Broadway is a collection of music from over 100 years of Broadway shows and includes a three course dinner with a cash bar available.


More Hot Stories For You

MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Presents The Theatre-to-Go Production Of OTHER DESERT CITIES, May 26 - June 4MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Presents The Theatre-to-Go Production Of OTHER DESERT CITIES, May 26 - June 4
NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury ParkNENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park
Mercer County Symphonic Band Presents Free Spring Concert This MonthMercer County Symphonic Band Presents Free Spring Concert This Month
Middletown Arts Center Presents August Wilson's JITNEYMiddletown Arts Center Presents August Wilson's JITNEY

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (5/05-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert with New Jersey Symphony
State Theatre New Jersey (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 2023 Spring Gala
Two River Theater (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTHER DESERT CITIES
Kelsey Theatre (5/26-6/04)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Vanguard Theater Company (6/15-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales from the Guttenberg Bible
The Arthur Laurents Theater (4/25-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'La Belle et La Bete'
The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts (5/11-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Water By The Spoonful
Eagle Theatre (5/04-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU