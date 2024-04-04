East Lynne Theater Co. To Stage Memoir Of Local, Former U.S. Marshal Jim Plousis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



East Lynne Theater Company will produce “Jersey Lawman: A Life on the Right Side of Crime,” a staged reading based on the memoir by Jim Plousis and George Ingram 8 p.m., April 20.

Adapted for the stage by Thomas Raniszewski, the story highlights the 40-year law enforcement career of Plousis from his days as an Ocean City patrolman, to the harrowing and heartwarming tales of his time as Cape May County sheriff, to being nominated to United States Marshal by former President George W. Bush.

Cape May County native Plousis has had a career that has been both exciting and stellar. From rookie cop to being elected at age 32 as county sheriff—the youngest ever in America at that time—to his appointment as U.S. Marshal for New Jersey and more, public service and law enforcement veteran Plousis, who presently serves as chairman of the Casino Control Commission, actually had to be convinced by friend and neighbor Ingram to write his memoir.

“I wasn't interested (in writing my story),” Plousis stated humbly. “Finally, George said ‘let's write it and donate the proceeds to the U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund', which pays for funerals of those who are killed in service, among other wonderful things. For that, I agreed.”

Plousis' story, which Ingram wrote over six years as Plousis provided background, regales the exciting and often notorious cases, issues and people with which his career involved him. Names like former President Donald J. Trump, Bernie Madoff, Nicodemo “Little Nicky” Scarfo, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie feature prominently, as do events such Hurricane Katrina and 9/11.

Family friend Raniszewski, whose dad worked with Plousis early on in his career, came up with the idea for turning the memoir into a staged reading and bringing it to East Lynne.

“I was really honored and touched that Tommy brought that up,” Plousis said. “I never thought this story would have such legs, but people seem to be very interested in my career.”

Craig Fols, East Lynne's artistic director, was completely onboard for producing “Jersey Lawman” at the theater.

“Jim is a remarkable man who has had an extraordinary career, and we couldn't be happier to have his story revealed to a live, hometown audience,” Fols said.

Sadly, Ingram died in 2021 and did not live to see how widespread the memoir has become. His widow plans to be at the reading on April 20.

The staged reading of “Jersey Lawman: A Life on the Right Side of Crime,” adapted and directed by Raniszewski, will take place 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Admission is pay-what-you-will. Performers include: Alisa Cooper, Nathan Garcia, Ken Hornbeck, Mat Labotka, Thomas Raniszewski, and Michael Sharp. Proceeds will benefit the U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund, as well as East Lynne $1.2 million capital campaign which goes toward financing East Lynne's future home, The Clemans Theater at Allen AME Church. East Lynne is located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May.

About East Lynne Theater Company:

Founded in 1980, East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) was the first theater in the country with the unique mission of presenting and preserving America's theatrical heritage. The New York Times listed ELTC as one of the 75 top summer theaters in North America. In 2018, the New Jersey Senate and General Assembly passed a joint legislative resolution recognizing ELTC as “one of the state's most important cultural treasures.”