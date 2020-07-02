East Lynne Theater Co. Presents HISTORIC SPOUT OFFS, A Fun Look At Cape May History

The City of Cape May, NJ is open for business, but what if some yearly visitors can't get here this season, and they miss life in this seaside resort? What about the tourists and locals who are here who would like an entertaining look at Cape May's past? And then there are those who've never been to Cape May, who might be curious about what made the town tick one hundred years ago.

The Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company is meeting the viewing needs everywhere by presenting a reading of "Historic Spout Offs" that anyone can watch, virtually, on YouTube at www.tinyurl.com/spoutoffs1 on Tuesday, July 14 at 8:00 PM (EST). Access to the recorded version is through Friday, July 17 at 7:59 PM (EST). The reading is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

Researched and compiled by Tom Byrn, "Historic Spout Offs" is comprised of letters to the editor in Cape May newspapers from 1860 - 1925. From crowded sidewalks to stealing chickens, from the Civil War to leap-year love, citizens throughout history seem always to have an opinion. Funny, touching, and quirky, this collage of the old Cape May is as current as ever.

The music in "Historic Spout Offs," titled "At Dororthy's Fantastic Seaside Arcade," was written by Thomas Raniszewski, and it's George Mesterhazy performing this charming composition on the piano. ELTC thanks Mr. Raniszewski for allowing us to use it.

The graphic designs are by Mark Edward Lang, and the technical wizardry is handled by Andrew Lofredo.

The actors involved are familiar to ELTC patrons, and most would have been here this season, performing live. They will be back on the ELTC boards in 2021. The cast is Tom Byrn, Veronique Hurley, Mat Labotka, Mark Edward Lang, Andrew Lofredo, Alison Murphy, Lee O'Connor, James Rana, and Gayle Stahlhuth. Due to the power of Zoom, the actors will be seen "together," but are actually in central Pennsylvania, Manhattan, and Cape May.

ELTC expresses its gratitude to these Performers' Unions for their cooperation in permitting the actors to appear on this program through Theatre Authority, Inc.: Actors' Equity Association, American Guild of Musical Artists, American Guild of Variety Artists, and SAG-AFTRA.

Meanwhile, ELTC continues its live performances, "Tales of the Victorians," outdoors, in a backyard in Cape May every Thursday a 4:00 PM. To find out what tales are being told and who's performing them, visit www.tinyurl.com/ELTC-tales. For those not in Cape May, this link will also link viewers to videos of ELTC's readings. Visit www.eastlynnetheater.org for updates on streaming productions in August, and the 40th Anniversary Mainstage Season.

Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You