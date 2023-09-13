EXTREME & LIVING COLOUR Comes to bergenPAC in January

The performance is on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada
Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater
Graham Phillips and Talia Suskauer Will Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC

bergenPAC will present Extreme & Living Colour on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Extreme & Living Colour

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$45-$105

With the force of a Boston wrecking ball, Extreme swing between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. This dynamic affirms the iconic multiplatinum Beantown quartet – Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) – as one of rock’s most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups whose songs course through the very fabric of popular culture.

 

Formed in 1985, the group’s quiet grind resulted in the release of the self-titled Extreme in 1989. Among many highlights, “Play With Me” not only graced the soundtrack of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, but also the season 4 opener of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Meanwhile, Extreme II: Pornograffitti bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and eventually picked up a double-platinum certification. Of course, it notably spawned “Hole Hearted” and the generational smash “More Than Words.” The latter soared to #1 on the “Hot 100” and remains one of the most popular rock songs of all-time with over half-a-billion streams and 633 million YouTube views and counting.

 

Living Colour formed in 1984 and is comprised of guitarist Vernon Reid, lead vocalist Corey Glover, drummer Will Calhoun and bassist Doug Wimbish (who replaced Muzz Skillings in 1992). With lyrics touching on the personal and political, their unique sound is a creative fusion influenced by heavy metal, funk, jazz, hip hop, punk, and alternative rock.

 

The group hit the scene in 1988 with its debut album Vivid. Their hit “Cult of Personality” won the Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1990 and is used as the entrance theme for wrestler CM Punk.

 

Tickets available at: Click Here or Box Office (201) 227-1030




1
MPAC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month Photo
MPAC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with concerts and an art gallery exhibition that reflect the many aspects of Hispanic and Latino culture. Learn more about the event lineup here!

2
SUNSET BOULEVARD Opens At Music Mountain Theatre Photo
SUNSET BOULEVARD Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

Friday September 15th will bring a new mainstage production to Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a three-weekend run.

3
Roxey Ballet Unveils 2023 Fall Season Photo
Roxey Ballet Unveils 2023 Fall Season

Roxey Ballet has unveiled the lineup for the Fall 2023 season of dance and is kicking off with its first-ever Dancing on the Green event.

4
LoMotion Live Opens Season With TENDERLY: THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY Photo
LoMotion Live Opens Season With TENDERLY: THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY

LoMotion Live will open their season with the cabaret, TENDERLY:THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY with Susan Speidel and Joseph Regan. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

Recommended For You