EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL to Open at Kelsey Theatre This Fall

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"Evil Dead, the Musical" will run October 23 to November 1 at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus. “Evil Dead, the Musical,” based on the cult horror films The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, and Army of Darkness, blends campy terror with killer comedy. Follow Ash and his friends to a haunted cabin where demons rise and the chainsaws roar. Packed with rockin' songs, over-the-top gore and nonstop laughs, “Evil Dead, the Musical” is the ultimate date night for horror fans and thrill-seekers alike.

The show features a “splatter zone,” with special seating on stage, at a special price, that includes a free Evil Dead logo white t-shirt—perfect for getting bloody! In addition, audience members are invited to come in costume for the Oct. 31 performance, and attend an after-show Halloween party.

The cast of “Evil Dead, the Musical” includes Dan Keyser of East Windsor, N.J.; Frank Ferrara of West Windsor, N.J.; Connor Riley of Collegeville, Pa.; Pat Rounds of Hamilton, N.J.; Maria Aromando of Bedminster, N.J.; Lizzie Axler of Doylestown, Pa.; Abigail Valerio of Robbinsville, N.J.; and Emma Tilley.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 09 Hrs 02 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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