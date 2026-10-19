EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL to Open at Kelsey Theatre This Fall
"Evil Dead, the Musical" will run October 23 to November 1.
"Evil Dead, the Musical" will run October 23 to November 1 at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus. “Evil Dead, the Musical,” based on the cult horror films The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, and Army of Darkness, blends campy terror with killer comedy. Follow Ash and his friends to a haunted cabin where demons rise and the chainsaws roar. Packed with rockin' songs, over-the-top gore and nonstop laughs, “Evil Dead, the Musical” is the ultimate date night for horror fans and thrill-seekers alike.
The show features a “splatter zone,” with special seating on stage, at a special price, that includes a free Evil Dead logo white t-shirt—perfect for getting bloody! In addition, audience members are invited to come in costume for the Oct. 31 performance, and attend an after-show Halloween party.
The cast of “Evil Dead, the Musical” includes Dan Keyser of East Windsor, N.J.; Frank Ferrara of West Windsor, N.J.; Connor Riley of Collegeville, Pa.; Pat Rounds of Hamilton, N.J.; Maria Aromando of Bedminster, N.J.; Lizzie Axler of Doylestown, Pa.; Abigail Valerio of Robbinsville, N.J.; and Emma Tilley.
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