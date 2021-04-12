EVERYTHING IS SUPER GREAT Announced at Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre is presenting Everything is Super Great, a comedy by Stephen Brown, from April 29 through May 9 on Zoom. The play premiered in 2019 at 59E59 Theater in New York, and at Florida's Theatre Lab, and is now receiving its New Jersey premiere.

Everything is Super Great tells the story of a typical day in the life of 19-year-old Tommy, that involves triple shot lattes, lightsaber battles, and arson at Applebee's. Such distractions are therapeutic when your older brother has been missing for months, but when a well meaning, if somewhat misguided, therapist shows up on his doorstep, Tommy must finally face his loss. Everything is Super Great explores the different ways we cope with grief, and how letting someone in helps us with letting something go.

"From its ironic title down to its quirky details...Everything Is Super Great tempers its dark humor with hope and empathy," Raven Snook wrote in her Time Out New York review. Broadway World's Marina Kennedy wrote, "It is a poignant, entertaining show that portrays real people honestly and empathetically." And John R. Ziegler and Leah Richards of Thinking Theater NYC proclaimed, "Everything is Super Great is, in fact, Super Great!"

Each performance is live, and the performances will be followed by an online talkback with the artists. The cast includes Dreamcatcher ensemble members Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Julian Blake Gordon (Jersey City), Shabazz Green (Summit) and Daria M. Sullivan (Montclair). Everything is Super Great will be directed by Betsy True (Belmar) and stage managed by Amy Hadam (Somers Point).

The performances will be on Zoom at 7:30 on April 29, 30, May 1, 7 and 8, and at 2:00 pm on May 9. All tickets are $20. To register, or for information on this or any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at info@dreamcatcherrep.org, business phone 908-514-9654.