EVERYDAY PEOPLE: Mel Leipzig's Figurative Realism Comes To Morris Museum This Week

This week, a retrospective of Mel Leipzig's work will open at the Morris Museum in Morristown, NJ.

Everyday People: Mel Leipzig's Figurative Realism will run from December 6, 2019 - April 19, 2020. Heralded as one of today's finest figurative realist painters, Leipzig's subjects-family, friends, acquaintances, and fellow artists-occupy self-constructed places of identity, such as home or work, in subtle psychological portraits that place an equal importance on the setting. The exhibition features highlights from Leipzig's career of over 60 years.

Member Preview and Reception

Thursday, December 5, 2019

6:00PM - 7:00PM exhibition viewing and reception (museum members only)

7:00PM - 8:00PM Join Mel Leipzig in an interview with Margaret O'Reilly,

Executive Director of the New Jersey State Museum

(FREE for museum members; free with museum admission for non-members)

8:00PM - 9:00PM exhibition remains open



Mel Leipzig: Everything is Paintable, a short documentary on Mel Leipzig's life and work that originally aired on PBS in 2013 can be viewed here.





