Drive-Thru Safari Theatre Comes to Atlantic Cape Community College

Performances take place November 14 and 15. Rain dates will be November 21 and 22.

It's a jungle out there. Join in for the safest Safari in town - outdoor live theater in the heart of Atlantic City, NJ! Enjoy five 10-minute plays from the comfort of your vehicle.

Performances take place November 14 and 15. Rain dates will be November 21 and 22.

The price is $10 per vehicle. No passenger limits!

Space is limited; reservations are required.

Program:

An Elephant Encounter by Tom Chin

Marco and Polo by John Alvarez

Panda Smile by Heidi Mae

Tiberius by Phyliss Merion Shanken

Wawuda by Heidi Mae

Program concieved by Heidi Mae

Tickets are per vehicle. The audience will remain in their vehicle for the entire production. The company recommends up to three people per vehicle for best viewing; however, there is no limit.

Recommended seating: one person in each front seat & one person in the middle of the backseat. Other seating arrangements may cause obstructed views.a??

Dress for the weather - you will need to have your windows down & engines off during the performance.

Masks are required for all audience members.

Learn more and book tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/atlantic-city-drive-thru-safari-theatre-tickets-127187819191.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You