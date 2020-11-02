Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre Presents SITTING AND TALKING

Tune in November 12 at 7:30 pm on Zoom.

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is presenting a reading of Lia Romeo's play, Sitting and Talking, on Thursday, November 12 at 7:30 pm on Zoom. This play, written for performance on Zoom, is an intimate look at a new relationship during the pandemic. The performance will be followed by an online talkback with the playwright and artists.

Sitting and Talking reflects on our human need to connect, no matter what the circumstances. Charles and Enid are in their sixties, and have never tried online dating before, especially not over video chat. But now that they're confined to their homes, there's a first time for everything. A love story for this moment, Sitting and Talking is directed by Laura Ekstrand (Livingston) and features actors André DeSandies and Gail Lou (Englewood).

Lia Romeo's plays have been produced at the O'Neill Playwrights' Conference, 59E59, Unicorn Theatre, HotCity Theatre, Renegade Theatre Experiment, Dreamcatcher Rep and others. Her work has been developed at the O'Neill Playwrights' Conference, the Lark, San Francisco Playhouse, Florida Studio Theatre, Orlando Shakespeare Theatre, and elsewhere. She received a 2018 Individual Artist Fellowship in playwriting from the New Jersey State Council for the Arts, and was the National New Play Network Emerging Playwright-in-Residence at Writers Theatre of New Jersey. Her plays are published by Broadway Play Publishing, Playscripts, Dramatists Play Service, and Smith & Kraus. She earned her B.A. from Princeton University and her M.F.A. in playwriting from Rutgers/MGSA, and she teaches in the MA program in creative writing at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

The performance will be on Zoom at 7:30 on Thursday, November 12, and the registration fee is $15. If attendance is not possible live, register for the event and send an email to info@dreamcatcherrep.org to receive a link to a recording of the show that must be watched by November 19. The direct registration link is: Sitting and Talking. For information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at info@dreamcatcherrep.org, business phone 908-514-9654.

