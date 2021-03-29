Dreamcatcher Creates Web Series TOGETHER APART

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will release the original web series "Together Apart," featuring its resident acting ensemble, beginning Tuesday, April 6 on Facebook and other social media channels. Episodes will be released weekly through May 11.

"Together Apart" is the comic brainchild of Dreamcatcher member Dave Maulbeck (Maplewood), and is written by Maulbeck and David Lee White (Bordentown). With production design by Jeff Ertz (Madison) and graphic design by Yolanda Fundora (Summit), the series hearkens back to sitcoms of the 80s and 90s. An oddball collection of characters lives together in a house run by Mrs. Garrett, the possibly benign den mother of the group. Residents include an alien, a detective, a cowboy, a monk and many others, but all characters are merely heads on television screens. Each episode contains a different adventure, replete with mishaps and mayhem.

Directed by Maulbeck, "Together Apart" features Nicole Callender (West Orange), Clark Carmichael (Montclair), Harry Patrick Christian (Montclair), Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Noreen Farley (Clinton), Julian Blake Gordon (Jersey City), Scott McGowan (Maplewood), Daria M. Sullivan (Montclair), Jason Szamreta (Rahway) and Harriett Trangucci (Summit).

Episodes will be free and can be found on Dreamcatcher's social media platforms and through the website, although donations are appreciated. For information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at info@dreamcatcherrep.org, business phone 908-514-9654.