Doom Dogs Feat. Reeves Gabrels Come To Debonair Music Hall Next Month

Black Box Studios and The Elated System will present Doom Dogs, with opener Reg Bloor, on Friday, March 15th, 2024, 8:00PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 6:30; tickets are $20 in advance (or $25 at the door) and are available now at www.debonairmusichall.com.

Doom Dogs is an improvisational trio featuring Reeves Gabrels on guitars, Jonathan Kane on drums, and Jair-Rohm Parker Wells on basses. With a collective background that includes collaborations with David Bowie, The Cure, Swans, and more, Doom Dogs create mesmerizing original music that blends and transcends musical genres. Listeners will hear elements of jazz, rock, ambient sonic exploration and more -- performed by world-class musicians listening intently and responding to each other in real time. No two performances are alike.

Reeves Gabrels is acclaimed for his work with David Bowie and The Cure; he's also released six solo albums plus two improvisational guitar-duo albums, one each with Bill Nelson and David Tronzo; he's also along with John Medeski often a featured guest with Club D'Elf (Moroccan-dub-trance). Jonathan Kane's outstanding drumming has been a force behind Swans, February, and The Kane Brothers Blues Band, and his recorded catalog includes superb solo releases. Jair-Rohm Parker Wells, an innovative and fearless player of electric and upright basses, is known for his contributions to improvising band Machine Gun and world-music band Embryo, to name just two among many fruitful collaborations. Currently, in addition to touring, the trio is crafting an album of dynamic improvisations and uncommon soundscapes by teaming up with esteemed engineer Robert Musso in the studio.

Legendary New York Avant-Metal guitarist Reg Bloor has released three instrumental solo records “Viewer Discretion Is Not Advised”, ”Sensory Irritation Chamber”, and "Theme from an Imaginary Slasher" and performed at The Red Bull Music Academy New York Festival, the OFF Festival, and Basilica Drone. Long-time member of The Glenn Branca Ensemble and founder of band The Paranoid Critical Revolution, Reg's innovative mix of frantic No Wave, Out Jazz, and screechy Metal as well as her inventive chords, angular atonality, and groundbreaking techniques, not to mention her impish sense of humor, have been an unsung influence on two generations of New York experimental guitarists.