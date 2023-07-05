Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET to Open This Week At Princeton Summer Theater

Princeton Summer Theater's 2023 season will continue with its second show of the summer, Ghost Quartet, with music and text by Dave Malloy, from July 6th to July 16th.

Ghost Quartet is a critically-acclaimed musical by Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy, who is best known for his show Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. Ghost Quartet is a song cycle performed by four actor-musician storytellers on the topics of love, death, and whiskey. A camera breaks and four friends drink in an interwoven tale spanning seven centuries, with a murderous sister, a treehouse astronomer, a bear, a subway, and the ghost of Thelonious Monk. Ghost Quartet is a rapturous, genre-defying musical in four sides that is sure to haunt and delight its audience.

Our last mainstage show is Jiehae Park's Peerless, a dark comedy retelling of Shakespeare's Macbeth about the cutthroat world of college admissions and what it means to be an Asian-American teenage girl, directed by PST's Artistic Director, Eliyana Abraham.

The season will also feature a new children's comedy by Sam Melton titled The Woman Who Built the Brooklyn Bridge, telling the story of Emily Roebling, a female engineer who helped complete the iconic bridge.

Founded in 1968, Princeton Summer Theater is a semi-professional summer stock theater company located in Princeton University's Hamilton-Murray Theater. It recently won the 2019 JerseyArts.com People's Choice Award for "Best Small Theater." Notable alumni include Tony Award-winning actress Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), Tony Award-winning producer Geoff Rich (Avenue Q), and Hollywood actor William Hootkins (Star Wars, Batman).

