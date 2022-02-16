Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar Atlantic City to Launch Live Latin Music Program on Fridays

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar Atlantic City, known for its energetic and tropical ambiance, now will add live Latin music to its dining experience on Friday nights, beginning March 4, 2022. Popular regional Latin cover bands will perform sets from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at the restaurant located inside the Tropicana AC (2801 Pacific Avenue).

The Friday night performances will extend beyond dinner hour to anchor the weekly Cuba Libre Nights Viva La Noche nightlife event, which targets a sophisticated over-21 crowd. Between the bands' last two sets and finishing the night till 3 a.m. there will be rotating DJs playing Latin Hits & Party Anthems (salsa, merengue, bachata, reggaeton, club hits & más).

Kicking off the series on Friday, March 4 will be Edgardo Cintron Band. Bandleader and percussionist Edgardo Cintron is a second-generation Puerto Rican musician who attributes his musical career to having worked with some amazing artists around the world. Edgardo has worked with some of the world's greatest musicians including the Average White Band, Terence Blanchard, The Funk Brothers, Grover Washington Jr., Yomo Toro and Maso Rivera. The ensemble brings to life all styles of Latin music, and incorporates brass, congas, keyboards and vocals into live performances.

On Friday, March 11th, guests will be treated to the sounds of Ritmo Caliente. Based in New York City, Ritmo Caliente has performed regularly at Copacabana in Manhattan and has performed internationally, including appearances in Miami, Puerto Rico and Japan. The band plays classic salsa, merengue, cha cha, and Latin jazz, plus American songs arranged with a Latin beat in addition to Latin favorites, including Cuban, Puerto Rican and Dominican styles.

The live bands will perform in the restaurant's Showroom, where a $5 entertainment charge per person applies for all dinner guests seated beginning at 6 p.m. Guests may avoid the entertainment charge by choosing unreserved seating in the Showroom bar area, or choose to dine on the larger second floor, where they will hear the band, but won't have a direct view to the stage.

Upcoming performance schedule (all shows begin at 6:30 p.m.):

Friday, March 4th - Edgardo Cintron Band

Friday, March 11th - Ritmo Caliente

Friday, March 18th - Latin Flavor

Friday, March 25th - Adrian Anthony's Group Hipnosis

On Fridays, a $10 cover charge and dress code apply for guests arriving after 10:30 p.m. After that time guests must be 21 or older with proof of age.

For reservations and more information, including the full lineup of upcoming entertainment, please visit https://www.cubalibrerestaurant.com/en/atlantic-city.