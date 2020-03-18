Crossroads Theatre Company's FREEDOM RIDER Rescheduled to Open NBPAC Season in September 2020

Crossroads Theatre Company's World Premiere production of Freedom Rider has been rescheduled to run September 10 - September 20, 2020 in the Arthur Laurents Theatre of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC). The play, which was originally set to run April 9-19, was rescheduled in response to federal, state and local mandates to address the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). "We value every aspect of our theatre family and we want everyone to be assured that the health and welfare of our audiences, performers, creative team and staff are our first priority," said Anthony P. Carter, President of Crossroads Board of Trustees.

As a resident member company of NBPAC, Crossroads made the important decision to reschedule Freedom Rider to the Fall. For members, patrons and groups who have already purchased tickets, Crossroads will honor those purchases with replacement tickets for the rescheduled performance(s). "We are excited about the World Premiere of Freedom Rider and look forward to sharing this timely production with our theatre-goers," Carter said. "We are especially honored that our play will once again open NBPAC's season," he added. Crossroads' Paul Robeson opened NBPAC's inaugural season last year.

Crossroads appreciates individuals' and organizations' support over the years, and particularly now when the arts and other nonprofit organizations and businesses are inordinately compromised by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations and contributions can be made via the Crossroads website at http://www.crossroadstheatrecompany.com/donate

During this time and going forward, Crossroads encourages everyone to take personal precautions to prevent the spread of this or any respiratory disease and to visit the CDC website for the most current information at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Crossroads is actively monitoring this evolving health crisis, and as a resident member company of NBPAC, we are working with NBPAC and our sister companies as well as following the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and federal, state and local health officials. For additional information please visit http://www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org or call (732) 545-8100.





