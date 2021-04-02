Crossroads Theatre Company Hosts Gala in Honor of Cicely Tyson

The artistry, excellence and advocacy of the late Cicely Tyson will be spotlighted at Crossroads Theatre Company's annual fundraising gala A Night with Crossroads to be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7pm, the Crossroads Board of Trustees announced today. Tony® Award winner Anika Noni Rose will be the Gala's host. The "live" event, which has pivoted to a virtual platform in light of COVID 19, will feature tributes and performances. Global healthcare company Johnson & Johnson will receive Crossroads' first Champion of the Arts Award for its support of the arts and Crossroads Theatre Company.

A Night with Crossroads will be available live via the website especially designed for the event https://anightwithcrossroads.org/.

Crossroads is especially proud to focus the spotlight on Cicely Tyson and the decades of her special brand of artistry that people in the U.S. and abroad have enjoyed. "Ms. Tyson is known, loved and revered for her portrayal on stage and screen of strong Black women who tell the stories of who we are and who we are not," said Ricardo Khan, Crossroads Co-Founder who is leading the programming for the event. "Cicely Tyson's life, body of work and advocacy rings true to Crossroads mission to create and produce work that tells the stories that examine the African American experience so that it may be understood and appreciated by all people," Khan added.

The Tony® Award-winning Crossroads Theatre Company (CTC), a resident member of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), is in its fourth decade of being a preeminent gateway for black theatre that has been the stage for many actors, directors, designers, writers and other theatre professionals. Since opening in 1978, CTC has built a rich and storied history, celebrating the culture, history, spirit and voices of the African Diaspora and nurturing and cultivating acting, directorial and production talent.

"We are thankful for the support we have received over the years from our patrons, partners and sponsors like Johnson & Johnson that helps to sustain the important work we do," said Anthony P. Carter, President of the Crossroads Board of Trustees. "It is our honor to salute this great company for its servant leadership and support of arts and culture in our local, state and national communities with Crossroads' inaugural Champion of the Arts Award," Carter added.

In addition to honoring Cicely Tyson, A Night with Crossroads will be a joyous evening that will feature a silent auction, special presentations and performances. Gala Chairs include Crossroads alumni playwright Richard Wesley and his wife author Valerie Wilson Wesley and Crossroads Trustee Emeritus Richard Nurse and his wife Ninfa Nurse.

For information about the second annual A Night with Crossroads, along with sponsorship and ticket pricing levels, please visit www.anightwithcrossroads.com.