Creative Team Set For THE UNEXPECTED 3RD at George Street Playhouse

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George Street Playhouse has announced the creative team for The Unexpected 3rd, written by and starring Kathryn Grody(A Mom's Life), and directed by Timothy Near (A Doll's House, Part 2). Previews begin October 13, 2026, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901) with opening night set for October 16, for a run through November 1, 2026

“It's a genuine thrill to welcome Kathryn Grody to George Street Playhouse,” said Artistic Producer Scott Goldman. “Few artists capture how life can surprise us as vividly as she does, and I can't wait for our audiences to experience that alongside her."

The Unexpected 3rd will feature set design by Nina Ball (||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :||), costume design by Naomi Wolff Lachter (Alternative Methods), lighting design by Cat Tate Starmer (The Emporium), and sound design by Frederick Kennedy (Welcome to Thebes). Samantha Flint (My Lord, What A Night) serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Deep into her 3rd and final act of being a person, award-winning actor Kathryn Grody investigates an eclectic, devastating and hilarious potpourri of shocking discoveries as she finds herself at 79 becoming…not quite old, but elder.

Another boomer that didn't think the aging process would apply to them, Grody enters elderhood with equal parts empowerment and utter bewilderment. Marching onward through crumbling democracy, a boiling planet and an increasingly dead roster of friends and colleagues, she is buoyed by discovering parts of herself she didn't know were hiding, perhaps waiting for this period to bloom.

Mother, artist, wife, grandmother, friend and accidental influencer, Kathryn is astonished with her life, your life, and the stunning, deeply funny, heart-breaking impermanence of it all.

The performance schedule for The Unexpected 3rd is as follows: Wednesday – Saturday at 7:30pm; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be an additional performance on Tuesday October 13 at 7:30pm. The performance Friday October 30 will be at 2pm instead of 7:30pm.

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