Comedy Legend Marlon Wayans To Perform Live On-stage At NJPAC This Month

Sometimes outrageous, always audacious, stand-up comic Marlon Wayans returns to New Jersey Performing Arts Center with three performances, Friday, August 11th at 7 PM and 9:30 PM and just added Sunday, August 13th at 7 PM.



Wayans has had a long career, from the small screen, notably In Living Color and The Wayans Bros., to the big screen with Requiem for a Dream, White Chicks, and the first installments of the Scary Movie series.



Wayans has established quite a career. He can be seen on the hit series Bel-Air, a dramatic take based on the '90s comedy series The Fresh Prince. Following his 2018 Netflix special Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish, he's back on the comedy circuit with his "Microphone Fiend" tour.



Together with his brothers, the actor-screenwriter-producer first entered the comedy hall of fame with projects like In Living Color, Scary Movie, and White Chicks—to name a few. He appears in the critically acclaimed film Air as Michael Jordan's Olympics coach, George Raveling, alongside Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, and Chris Tucker.

