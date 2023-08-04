Comedy Legend Marlon Wayans To Perform Live On-stage At NJPAC This Month

Wayans has had a long career, from the small screen, notably In Living Color and The Wayans Bros., to the big screen with Requiem for a Dream, White Chicks, and more.
POPULAR
Sometimes outrageous, always audacious, stand-up comic Marlon Wayans returns to New Jersey Performing Arts Center with three performances, Friday, August 11th at 7 PM and 9:30 PM and just added Sunday, August 13th at 7 PM.
Wayans has had a long career, from the small screen, notably In Living Color and The Wayans Bros., to the big screen with Requiem for a Dream, White Chicks, and the first installments of the Scary Movie series.
Wayans has established quite a career. He can be seen on the hit series Bel-Air, a dramatic take based on the '90s comedy series The Fresh Prince. Following his 2018 Netflix special Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish, he's back on the comedy circuit with his "Microphone Fiend" tour.
Together with his brothers, the actor-screenwriter-producer first entered the comedy hall of fame with projects like In Living Color, Scary Movie, and White Chicks—to name a few. He appears in the critically acclaimed film Air as Michael Jordan's Olympics coach, George Raveling, alongside Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, and Chris Tucker.
Videos
|DEALING, THE MUSICAL
Middletown Arts Center (8/11-8/13) CAST
|[Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)
|Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/17-2/17)
|Comedy Night Fundraiser
Surflight Theatre (11/11-11/11)
|Galvin Cello Quartet
Morris Museum (8/26-8/26)
|ELF: The Musical
Algonquin Arts Theatre (12/02-12/17)
|The Little Mermaid
Surflight Theatre (6/28-8/06)
|Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/07-6/07)
|Grumpy Old Men: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (9/06-9/24)
|Gil Shaham and Xian Zhang
Count Basie Center for the Arts (3/23-3/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You