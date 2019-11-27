Chris Pinnella Will Perform a Holiday Benefit Concert at Manasquan High School

Join acclaimed vocalist Chris Pinnella (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) on Saturday December 14th as he brings his holiday show home to his alma mater Manasquan High School.

The evening will benefit the school's drama and chorus programs, for the 4th year, and feature Pinnella's 8-Piece Band with collaborative performances between the singer and the MHS Chorus. 'I am thrilled to be once again teaming up with Manasquan Bank to support a program that greatly enriched my teenage years and enabled me to make a career in the arts and music.' Pinnella said in a recent news release.

The concert will include new arrangements of Holiday Hits by artists like Josh Groban, John Legend, Leonard Cohen, Bruce Springsteen and many more, as well as classics like 'O Holy Night', 'White Christmas', 'The Christmas Song' and 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town'.

The concert is set for 7:00pm on Saturday December 14th at Manasquan High School's, Jack Nicholson Theatre. 167 Broad Street in Manasquan. Doors will open at 6:00pm. Event coordinators are encouraging patrons to purchase their tickets in advance, rather than at the door due to this year's demand.

For Tickets (only $15.00) buy online at: christmasinmanasquan.eventbrite.com or call 732.948.3421





