Chris Pinnella To Pioneer Indoor Concert Series In Asbury Park

"We've been talking about ways to make something like this happen since the end of the summer." says singer Chris Pinnella.

"I knew it would be a challenge both financially and logistically being capped at 25% capacity, but I also knew that we would have to make the environment of the room, which in normal times is packed with people, and in my case, sometimes additionally 17 musicians on stage, still feel exciting. If I can open up a small door of opportunity for musicians and groups to get back inside responsibly, creating music and creating income, plus making the audiences feel safe and comfortable, it will at the very least give me and others hope that we can slowly but surely get back to normal one day."

Tim McLoone's Supper Club, is owned by musician, restaurateur, and NJ Hall of Famer Tim McLoone and is located on the boardwalk in Asbury Park, NJ. In addition Tim is the founder of Holiday Express, his music group of volunteer musicians plays over 100 concerts throughout the holiday season and helps thousands with gifts, food, clothing, and more.

His Supper Club is committed to implementing guidelines following state and federal rules for COVID-19 safety along with room cleanings before and after performances. The club has also reduced their table seating down to 18 with all tables spaced at least 6-feet apart and in some cases more.

Pinnella, who has toured internationally as a lead singer with Trans-Siberian Orchestra and UK-based Young Voices, along with a solo career that's taken him around North America, will reprise his sold-out series of concerts from last year's season for a 3-show residency this THURSDAY OCTOBER 22ND at 7:30pm, NOVEMBER 12TH and NOVEMBER 19TH playing through the iconic live album, "SINATRA AT THE SANDS" from beginning to end.

Rather than a 17-Piece Big Band he'll opt for a smaller 6-Piece Little Big Band this time around. "To keep the audience and musicians safely distanced apart we are shrinking the band down to 6 phenomenal musicians, led by legendary jazz bassist Gary Mazzaroppi who has toured and performed with the likes of Stan Getz, Buddy Rich, and Les Paul to name a few," the singer tells us. 'The music is sensational, including definitive versions of signatures like "Fly Me To The Moon", "Come Fly With Me" and "I've Got You Under My Skin" (Rolling Stone).

Once Pinnella and the band are through the album, audiences will be treated to more of their favorite Sinatra Classics, (little) big band tyle, such as "New York, New York", "My Way" and more! Come hear why the critics are calling Pinnella, 'Sinatra's Spiritual Successor. He has the pipes to deliver the sincerity of each lyric in all its glory.' Due to current COVID-19 restrictions seating is extremely limited for each performance so be sure to get your tickets in advance!

Chris Pinnella: SINATRA AT THE SANDS plays Tim McLoone's Supper Club, 1200 Ocean Avenue Asbury Park, NJ 07712 for 3 nights: THURSDAY OCTOBER 22ND, THURSDAY NOVEMBER 12TH, and THURSDAY NOVEMBER 19TH. VIP Tickets $55.00 / Regular Tickets $35.00 -- there is a 4 ticket minimum purchase per table.

