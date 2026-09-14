Chris Pinnella & 15-Piece Orchestra to Perform Candlelit Rooftop Concert

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Vocalist, arranger and bandleader Chris Pinnella will bring his 15-Piece Orchestra to AP Rooftop (1200 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park) on Friday, September 18 at 7:30 PM for the final performance of his 2026 rooftop concert series.

Taking place on the eve of Sea.Hear.Now weekend, the concert will transform the rooftop into an intimate outdoor concert setting surrounded by more than 1,000 candles, with sunset and ocean views overlooking Asbury Park.

For the season finale, Pinnella has expanded the ensemble and substantially revamped the program, combining a rock band, horn section, strings, backup vocals and special guest vocalists for new orchestral interpretations of music spanning generations.

The evening will feature music by The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Tracy Chapman, Peter Gabriel, Noah Kahan, Glen Hansard, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and more, with arrangements created specifically for Pinnella's large ensemble.

Joining Pinnella as special guest vocalists are Emily Grove, who has toured and performed with David Gray, and Layonne Holmes, a longtime fixture of the Jersey Shore music community whose credits include performances with Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi.

The September 18 performance marks the culmination of Pinnella's summer rooftop series at AP Rooftop and his final concert at the venue until next summer. The series has paired large-scale live arrangements with an unusually intimate setting, placing audiences just feet from the musicians while overlooking the Asbury Park waterfront.

With strings, horns, guitars and multiple vocalists joining Pinnella on the rooftop, the concert represents one of the largest versions of the ensemble presented during this year's series.

VIP Lounge and VIP Balcony seating are sold out, with General Admission tickets remaining for Friday's performance.

EVENT INFORMATION

Chris Pinnella & His 15-Piece Orchestra — Final Rooftop Concert of the Season

Friday, September 18, 2026

7:30 PM

AP Rooftop

Asbury Park, New Jersey

Tickets & Info: www.aprooftop.com/events.php or www.chrispinnella.com/dates

Box Office: (732) 444-2043

General Admission tickets are $42 and currently available.

ABOUT Chris Pinnella

Chris Pinnella is a vocalist, pianist, arranger, producer and bandleader known for creating large-scale concert experiences that blur the lines between rock, pop, classical and orchestral music. A former featured vocalist with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Pinnella has performed throughout North America and Europe. His concert productions range from modern big band and orchestral programs to his signature candlelit performances, which reinterpret music from across decades and genres for large ensembles.

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