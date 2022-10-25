Center Players of Freehold Presents Reading of FREE PALESTINE Next Month

Center Players of Freehold will host a new dramatic reading of award-winning playwright Gary Morgenstein's explosive drama Free Palestine about academic freedom, political correctness and the perils of parenting on Sunday, November 6 at 2pm at Center Playhouse, 35 South Street, in downtown Freehold.

Directed by Bernice Garfield-Szita, the reading features Jackie Kusher (Adam Seitz); Tracy Howard (Estie Seitz); Tavea Sanderson (Vanessa Bickford); Arthur Gregory Pugh (Reggie Bickford); TJ Coan (Preston Tyler) and Kristina McKinney (Nadia Ruiz), with Jane DeNoble handling stage directions.

There will be a talkback following the reading. Tickets are $10 and available at centerplayers.org. The play premiered September 4th, 2022 at Congregation Agudath Achim in Bradley Beach to a sold-out audience.

Gary Morgenstein's novels and plays have been featured in national media from The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Parade Magazine, the New York Post, Sports Illustrated and NPR. His award-winning multi-generational drama A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx about a Bronx Jewish working class family in the tumultuous 1960s will premiere December 2-17th at the Chain Theater in Manhattan. It recently won three 2022 NJACT Perry Awards including Best Original Play. Morgenstein's Broadwayworld award-winning A Black and White Cookie, (Best Play) depicting the unlikely friendship between a conservative African American newsstand owner and a politically radical Jew, premiered this summer at New York City's The Tank. An accomplished novelist, his seven books include the critically-acclaimed dystopian political trilogy which begin in 2098 after America and the West have lost World War III: A Mound Over Hell ("1984 Meets Shoeless Joe"), A Fastball for Freedom ("a dystopian Field of Dreams") and the upcoming A Dugout to Peace, from bhcpress.com.







Celebrating its 21st season at Center Playhouse, Center Players is a respected, award-winning organization, presenting high quality, engaging productions featuring local talent in downtown Freehold. In addition to their signature plays, the group also sponsors free play reading events and offers dinner and theater packages with several local restaurants.