Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series Presents SHAKE-IT-UP-SHAKESPEARE: MAGIC, MYSTERY & MAYHEM

Centenary Stage Company's, Young Audience Series will return to the stage with a performance of Shake-It-Up-Shakespeare: Magic, Mystery & Mayhem. Taking place in the Little Theatre at 400 Jefferson Street in Hackettstown on April 10th at 11AM.

Shake-It-Up-Shakespeare: Magic, Mystery & Mayhem is a celebration of the works of William Shakespeare, is produced to entertain theatergoers of all ages, but particularly Middle - Highschool aged audiences. With a trunk of props, puppets, costumes, and two easels, three actors travel through three of Shakespeare's plays; Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, and A Midsummer Night's Dream to introduce students to the wonderful world of Shakespeare. Take a journey through some of the bard's greatest works and characters in this interactive performance, engaging young audiences and introducing a new way to look at Shakespeare! With scenes from Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, and A Midsummer Night's Dream, including comedy and action-packed sword fights!

Shake-It-Up-Shakespeare: Magic, Mystery & Mayhem will take place on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11AM in the Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson Street in Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets are $15.00 for Adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12.

The Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series is part of the professional Centenary Stage Company's mission to serve the region's youth with dynamic performances and workshops throughout the year. Several times a year, the Young Audience Series offers stage adaptations of beloved classic children's literature and other youth programming at the Centenary Little Theater located in the Seay building at 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840 on the campus of Centenary University. In addition to "in-house" performances the Young Audience Series offers a selection of productions available for touring. Bring the fun right to you!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of their community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey including, but not limited to; observing social distancing, limited capacity, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies visit centenarystageco.org/faq.