Centenary Stage Company's Winter Thaw Festival Continues With Reverie Road This Month

Centenary Stage Company’s Winter Thaw Festival of concerts continues with a performance by Reverie Road on January 20 at 8:00 pm. The concert will take place at CSC’s Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $15 for students of any age & children under 12. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Reverie Road takes to the Sitnik Stage to share their fresh, eclectic celtic combination, featuring fiddler Winifred Horan and accordionist John Williams (founding Solas members) alongside former Gaelic Storm fiddler, Katie Grennan and Jazz and Raga pianist Utsav Lal (Young Steinway Artist). This combination is made up of four of today's leading traditional folk artists who have performed for international audiences from studios to stages over the last three decades.

Firmly grounded in their collective Irish roots, Reverie Road embraces humor with musical insight and natural abilities. Original textural adventures weave the roots of Irish musical traditions with new departures and curated gems including distilled airs, continental waltzes, and upbeat reels and jigs. The band chemistry of two accomplished classically-trained fiddlers who share a common history as award winning Irish dancers along with two instrumentalists who have sought to redefine traditional accompaniment and rhythm sections amount to a unique concert experience.

The music festival will continue with concert performances by Rosaway on January 27, and Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba on Februrary 3. All performances will begin at 8:00 pm in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. And Ticket prices for each performance are $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for students and children under 12.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

