Centenary Stage Company's Summer Musical Theatre Series Continues With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Centenary Stage Company's second annual Summer Musical Theatre Series continues August 1 through 11 with Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice's iconic rock musical, Jesus Christ Superstar.

All Performances will be held in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ with specific performance times Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Ticket prices range from $18.00 - $30.00 with discounts available for students and children under 12. To purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call (908) 979 - 0900.

The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 40 years. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ's life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. The iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as "Superstar," "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and "Gethsemane."

Specific performance dates are Thursdays, August 1 and 8 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, August 2 and 9 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, August 3 and 10 at 8:00 pm and Sundays, August 4 and 11 at 2:00 pm. Friday evening and Sunday afternoon tickets are $25.50 for adults and $18.00 for children under 12/students, Saturday evening tickets are $30.00 for adults and $18.00 for children under 12/students, Thursday evening tickets are $25.50 for all seats with a Buy One / Get One Rush Ticket Special. To redeem the Thursday evening BOGO offer tickets must be purchased in person at the Centenary Stage Company box office beginning at 5:30 pm on the evening of the performance. BOGO offer is not available for advance ticket sales.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 pm and two hours prior to every performance. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.





