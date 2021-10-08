Centenary Stage Company's Great Authors Out Loud Series Returns with A Staged Reading of THE SEAGULL

Centenary Stage Company's Great Authors Out Loud Series returns with a staged reading of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull.

This staged reading will take place on Saturday, October 16 at 2:00 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. This event is free to attend, and advanced reservations require a $5.00 donation. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company on-line at centenarystageco.org

Anton Chekhov's The Seagull tells the story of famed actress Arkadina who visits her family with her young lover Trigorin in tow. They become ensnared in a tragicomic tangle of romance, intrigue, and unrequited love. This staged reading will be directed by and starring Anne Occhiogrosso and Randall Duk Kim. Filling out the rest of the cast are returning Centenary Stage Company favorites, including Stephen Davis, Emaline Williams, Nick Bettens, Emily Elizabeth Bennett, David Sitler, Carl Wallnau, Colleen Wallnau, Ozborn Focht, and Kylah Wilson.

For over 40 years, Randall Duk Kim and Anne Occhiogrosso have devoted their lives to the classical theatre through acting, directing, teaching, commissioning new translations of classical works, and developing a singular approach to classical text interpretation which combines research, training, and productions. This life-long dedication to classical theatre led to their founding the American Players Theatre in Spring Green, WI in 1979 along with their founding partner Charles J. Bright, now deceased. This was the only professional, outdoor classical theatre company with a rotating repertory in America at the time. Under their combined leadership, American Players Theatre received a Tony Award nomination in 1985 for "Outstanding Regional Theatre in America".

As creators of the Centenary Stage Company series "Great Authors Out Loud", Kim and Occhiogrosso have offered many readings from a wide variety of authors. Previous readings include works by Edgar Allen Poe, Mark Twain, Dorothy Parker, and James Thurber, as well as classical theatre playwrights William Shakespeare, Sophocles, Moliere, Chekhov, and Ibsen. The Great Authors Out Loud series offers education through entertainment and has drawn a loyal and enthusiastic following since 2012.

This installment if the Great Authors Out Loud series is dedicated to Liz Gordon. A staunch supporter of the Great Authors Out Loud Series, Centenary Stage Company programming, and beloved advisory board member.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.