Centenary Stage Company to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory is currently in rehearsals for the spring musical production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Performances will take place from April 18 - 28 in the Sitnik Theatre on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for students and children under 12.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical was written by Joe Tracz, and Composed by Rob Rokicki and adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and features an original rock score. The musical follows the story of Percy Jackson, the half-blood son of a Greek god, who has newly-discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him.

The production is co-directed by Christopher Young and Lea Antolini Lid. With dance Choreography by Antolini-Lid and fight chorography by Young. Antolini-Lid is the Assistant Professor of Theater & Dance as well as the director of CSC’s Young Audience Series Tour, and the producer/director of the NEXTstage Rep. Summer Stock Musical Series. Most recently, Lea directed Seussical in the summer of 2023, Disney’s the Little Mermaid, RENT in the summer of 2022, as well as the YAS production of Frog & Toad at CSC this past fall and was seen onstage as the Stepmother in Cinderella. Christopher Young most recently directed the NEXTstage Rep productions of Six Rounds of Vengeance, Living Dead in Denmark, Alice in Slasherland, and was seen on stage at CSC in Meteor Shower, Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Learned Ladies, Start Down, The Nether, and more.

The cast features students of Centenary University’s Theatre program: Matt Steen, Katie O’Shea, Chris Rice, Luis Rodriguez, Kylie Smith, Mark Squindo, Claire Finegan, Kai Vialva, Olivia Tomlin, Erin Clark, Malakii Layton, Nastaja Roman, Evan Flick, and Mads Rhine.

Centenary University’s NEXTstage Repertory is the all-student performance division highlighting the close partnership between the professionally producing Centenary Stage Company and Centenary University’s Theatre Department. Under the guidance and direction of Centenary University faculty and Centenary Stage Company staff, all NEXTstage Repertory productions immerse Centenary University students in every aspect of production. From performance to design, NEXTstage Repertory productions serve as a greenhouse for cultivating the next generation of theatre artists by providing students with the opportunity for practical application while adhering to the professional standard of the Centenary Stage Company.

Tickets for The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical are $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for students and children under 12. Performances will take place Thursdays, April 18 and 25 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, April 19 and 26 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, April 20 and 27 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, April 21 and 28 at 2:00 pm With an additional matinee performance on Saturday, April 27 at 2:00 PM. A school matinee for field trips is also available for Tuesday April 23rd at 10:00 AM. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2023-24 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, Explore Warren, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.