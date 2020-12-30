Centenary Stage Company to Offer Theatrical Make-up and Acting for the Camera Workshops in Spring 2021

Centenary Stage Company, the professional non-profit theatre company in residency on the campus of Centenary University will offer Theatrical Make-up and Acting for the Camera workshops to the general public for the spring 2021 semester.

Led by Centenary University professor Stephen Davis, Theatrical Make-up explores the world of make-up design and application for the theatre. A once a week course, students will learn techniques from basic corrective to aging techniques to trauma simulation to animals and much, much more. This is a fully virtual class and the session is held in a zoom format allowing for direct application feedback, as well as in-depth question and answer during the class session. Students will upload images of their work to a private group social media page for details that may not come through in the zoom session. All videos from the class will also be shared on the social media page to allow students to review application techniques that may have been unclear during application. The online zoom format will allow students to learn in the privacy and safety of their own home. The class is recommended for teens to adults, and any questions related to course content and requirements can be directed to Professor Stephen Davis at Stephen.davis@centenaryuniversity.edu. Students taking the course through Centenary Stage Company will need to purchase their makeup kits and materials through Norcostco Company and a full list of recommended materials will be provided at the time of registration. Tuition for the course is $375.

Led by CSC General Manager and Centenary University adjunct instructor, Christopher Young Acting for the Camera explores the craft of acting as it relates and applies to the film making industry. With a strong foundation in the Meisner Technique acting students will partner with Centenary University film students to explore the artistic and technical rigors of on camera work. From developing a common vocabulary to exploring the unique demands of on camera work, the course through lecture, hands on exercises, and practical application will equip students with the necessary tools to enter the world of professional independent film. This course meets once a week in person in the TV studio of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University. This class is recommended for adults 18+ and any questions related to course content and requirements can be directed to Christopher Young at Christopher.young15@centenaryuniversity.edu. Tuition for the course is $250.00.

Registration deadlines for both courses is Monday, January 18. For more information or to register visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company Box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5PM and two hours prior to every scheduled event. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram & Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2020-2021 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Premiere Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.