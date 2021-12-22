Centenary Stage Company and American Patchwork Quartet Launch #AmericanPatchworkProject

Centenary Stage Company and American Patchwork Quartet are partnering together to collect heritage stories for the #AmericanPatchworkProject. This project will culminate with A Conversation with American Patchwork Quartet on January 22 at 3:00 pm where American Patchwork Quartet will share about their own heritage, their music, and their mission. For more information on how to share a story, go to centenarystageco.org and to make a reservation call Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

There are no requirements as to what a heritage story is in order for it to be submitted. The story can be anything; an immigration story or that of parents / grandparents, a simple tracing of ancestral roots, a specific moment, experience, or story passed down or perhaps even a continued tradition that is part of an inherited sense of family identity. These stories will be collected now through January 21, 2022 and shared across Centenary Stage Company's social media platforms as part of the #AmericanPatchworkProject.

There are two (2) formats for submitting a heritage story. The first is a video submission of the story being told. The second is a written submission. Written stories can be submitted digitally or dropped off at the Centenary Stage Company box office between 1:00 and 5:00 pm starting January 3, 2022. Centenary Stage Company will also have a station set up to record stories in the Lackland Center between 1:00 and 5:00 pm on January 5, 12, and 19, 2022 to help anyone who would like to record their heritage story.

To submit a heritage story digitally visit https://forms.gle/JM16iem2KpUKfrF17 . This link goes directly to the #AmericanPatchworkProject google form in which files can be directly added to. This form will accept document, pdf, image, video, and audio files. Through this form up to five (5) individual files for a total of 1GB can be uploaded. Alternatively, submissions may also be sent directly to the associated e-mail address which is CSCHeritageStories@gmail.com.

For more information, to make a reservation for A Conversation with American Patchwork Quartet and to purchase tickets to see American Patchwork Quartet visit centenarystageco.org org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.