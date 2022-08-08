Centenary Stage Company Young Audience Series Final Weekend Of Performances And Fall Registration Announcement 

Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop heads into the final weekend of performances for their 2022 Summer Festival of Shows. Performances will run through August 14 in the Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson St, Hackettstown, NJ.

I Do! I Do! I Do! I Do! Is a musical with book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt. The story of soul mates navigating life together, the show begins with Michael and Agnes on their wedding day. Their vows behind them, they look forward to spending the rest of their lives together. We watch as they go through their wedding night jitters, raise a family, and negotiate midlife crises. Michael eventually admits to his infidelity, and, although Agnes is angered by his actions, she forgives him, and the couple reconciles. They rediscover how much they really need each other. Then, after fifty years of marriage, the couple leaves their house to the next pair of newlyweds.

A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking is a comedy set in the suburban Westchester County kitchen of Maude Mix, who is having a tough day: her husband is off on a weekend spree with his secretary, and she can't get rid of the pesky neighbor who has just moved up from Texas. Hannah Mae Bindler badgers Maude into friendship and the two eventually join forces against their errant and erring husbands.

Two for Four is a series of one-act plays. A one-act play is a production that is shorter than a typical length play that features one act with no intermission.

Performances of I Do! I Do! I Do! I Do! will take place on Saturday, August 13 at 7:00 pm; and Sunday, August 14 at 7:00 pm. Tickets for I Do! I Do! I Do! I Do! are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. Performances of A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking will take place on Friday, August 12 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, August 13 at 2:00 pm; and Sunday, August 14 at 2:00 pm. Tickets for A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. Performances of Two for Four will take place Tuesday, August 9 at 7:30 pm; Wednesday, August 10 at 7:30 pm; and Thursday, August 11 at 7:30 pm. Performances of Two for Four are free to attend with donations welcome. All performances will take place in Centenary Stage Company's Little Theatre located in the Seay building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St, Hackettstown, NJ. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

Registration for the Fall 2022 Session of the Young Performer's Workshop are now open. The Young Performers Workshop is a 15-week intensive musical theatre program designed to teach kids ages 8 to 18. This is a hands-on program designed to meet the needs of beginning, intermediate, and advanced performers interested in working in theatre. Throughout the summer session, students have opportunities to learn about multiple facets of theatre arts from acting and singing to box office management and technical theatre. Each session concludes with a weekend Festival of Shows. The deadline to register is Friday, September 9. New students must complete an interview with the director of the program before registering. Interview appointments can be made at (908) 979-0900.

