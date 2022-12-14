Centenary Stage Company To Hold Open-Call Audition For THE LADYKILLERS By Graham Linehan

Centenary Stage Company will be holding an EPA call for their upcoming production of The Ladykillers by Graham Linehan. Auditions will be held on Tuesday, January 10 from 10:00 am-7:00 pm.

To schedule an appointment, call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. Walk-ins will be seen as time permits. Auditions will be in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. If you are unable to attend in-person, digital submissions will also be accepted. Please send resumes, headshots, and monologue to CentenaryStageCasting@gmail.com with the subject line "Attn: Casting".

Performers may prepare a monologue appropriate to the material or read from sides. Sides can be found online at centenarystageco.org and will also be provided the day of auditions. The first rehearsal will take place on January 30, 2023, and performances will run February 17 through March 5. All performers must show proof of vaccination. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900

A classic, dark comedy. A sweet little old lady, alone in her house, is pitted against a gang of criminal misfits who will stop at nothing. Posing as amateur musicians, Professor Marcus and his gang rent rooms in the lopsided house of sweet but strict Mrs. Wilberforce. The villains plot to involve her, unwittingly, in Marcus' brilliantly conceived heist job. The police are left stumped, but Mrs. Wilberforce becomes wise to their ruse and Marcus concludes there is only one way to keep the old lady quiet. With only her parrot, General Gordon, to help her, Mrs. Wilberforce is alone with five desperate men. But who will be forced to face the music?

Seeking:

CONSTABLE MACDONALD (25-50)

Policeman, constable, frustrated, friendly. English cockney accent.

MRS. WILBERFORCE (70's)

English Londoner, widow, eccentric, bumbling, caring, lonely. (CAST)

PROFFESOR MARCUS

Leader criminal gang, cunning, maniacal, charming, intelligent, controlling, savvy, quick-witted, con man (CAST)

HAROLD ROBINSON (20's)

Cockney accent. Londoner, spy, streetwise, criminal, drug use, addiction, OCD.

MAJOR COURTNEY (50's)

Cross-dresser, nervous, worrier, con man, gang member, bumbling.

LOUIS (30's-40's)

Criminal gang member, Romanian accent, suspicious, killer.

ONE ROUND (30's-40's)

A large boxer, thick, slow, strong, London cockney, punch drunk, criminal, kind-hearted dim-witted.

MRS. JANE TROMLEYTON (70's)

Friend of Mrs. Wilberforce, enthusiastic, middle-class English, effusive.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org and to schedule your audition, call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.