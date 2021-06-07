Centenary Stage Company Seeking Applicants For The 2021-22 Paid Artistic Internship Program

Centenary Stage Company the not-for-profit professional theatre company in residency on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ is seeking applicants for the 2021-22 season Artistic Internship Program.

Qualified candidates will have successfully completed a bachelor's degree from a four-year institution. An arts related degree is preferred however not required. Interested candidates should exhibit a strong passion for the performing arts. Basic knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite and the Adobe Suite a plus but not necessary.

Familiarity with social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter a plus. Qualified candidates should exhibit an ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment, strong communication skills, a willingness to and ability to learn quickly, have a friendly customer service demeanor, and approach all assignments with energetic enthusiasm.

The internship program requires an hourly commitment of 30 - 35 hours per week (pending event scheduling) with weekend and holiday availability expected.

The internship is paid and provides a small monthly stipend. Housing and transportation are not provided or reimbursed. Qualified applicants should be local hire, have a car, and the ability to commute to and from the University.

The internship program runs for a one-year period from the time of acceptance to the program. Interested applicants should submit a resume, cover letter & two letters of recommendation to CSC General Manager, Christopher Young.

Materials may be sent by via e-mail to christopher.young15@centenaryuniversity.edu or by mail to Attn: Christopher Young, Centenary Stage Company, (INTERNSHIP), 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Deadline to apply for the 2021-22 season is Monday, June 21 2021 with a start date to be determined.

The Centenary Stage Company Artistic Internship offers qualified candidates the opportunity to serve as artistic interns for a full season with the professional Centenary Stage Company, and offers a monthly stipend for candidates who are accepted into the program. The program provides each intern the opportunity to explore all aspects of theatre and performing arts production, and is geared toward candidates who have completed their undergraduate training and are seeking to bridge the gap between an academic career and a career in the professional industry.

The aim of the program is to provide young artists a place to build their early careers by arming interns with a clear understanding of how the business of theatre works on every level. Interns within the program gain real-world experience in a number of capacities using and learning a wide range of skills, while also offering performance and technical opportunities through the program. Performance minded interns may be eligible to earn points toward their Actor's Equity Association membership via the AEA Equity Membership Candidacy Program (EMC), if cast in a main-stage production. Additionally, interns are allotted the opportunity to work closely and network with visiting industry professionals from all over the country.

For more information about Centenary Stage Company's 2021-22 Artistic Internship Program please visit www.centenarystageco.org/internship or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.