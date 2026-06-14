Centenary Stage Company Now Accepting Applications for Artistic Internship Program

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Centenary Stage Company (CSC) is now accepting applications for its 2026/27 Artistic Internship Program. This year-long paid internship provides emerging theatre artists with professional training, hands-on experience, and career development opportunities designed to bridge the gap between academic study and the professional performing arts industry.

Offering a monthly stipend, the Artistic Internship Program is intended for recent college graduates seeking practical experience while building professional networks and developing a broad range of skills in arts administration, production, and performance. The internship is a one-year commitment from the start date and requires flexible evening and weekend availability based on Centenary Stage Company’s performance and event schedule. Housing is not provided, and applicants must be able to commute to CSC’s facilities in Hackettstown, New Jersey. CSC is seeking to fill internship positions by July 1, 2026.

Interested applicants should submit a resume, cover letter, and (2) letters of recommendation.

Application materials may be e-mailed to CSC General Manager, Christopher Young at Christopher.young@centenaryuniversity.edu or mailed to: ATTN: Christopher Young, GM Centenary Stage Company 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840.

Designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to the professional theatre industry, CSC’s Artistic Internship Program immerses participants in all aspects of theatrical and performing arts production. Interns gain valuable experience in administrative operations, production management, marketing, fundraising, community engagement, and artistic programming while working alongside resident staff, professional guest artists, and nationally recognized theatre practitioners.

All interns work closely with CSC staff and receive training in a variety of organizational functions, including box office operations, patron services, marketing, development, educational outreach, digital content creation, graphic design, social media management, and web development. Participants also become proficient in industry-standard software platforms, including AudienceView Professional ticketing software, Microsoft Office applications, and Adobe Creative Suite programs such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and After Effects.

While the internship’s primary responsibilities are administrative, CSC encourages interns to pursue performance and production opportunities based on their interests and career goals.

Performance-focused interns are eligible to audition for Centenary Stage Company mainstage productions and, if cast, perform alongside professional artists. Although casting in mainstage productions is not guaranteed, CSC is committed to providing meaningful performance opportunities for interested participants. Interns cast in eligible productions may also qualify for membership in Actor’s Equity Association (AEA) through the union’s Open Access Program, subject to AEA rules and eligibility requirements.

Production and technical theatre interns have opportunities to work in production shops, rehearsal spaces, and performance venues while serving in positions such as assistant director, assistant stage manager, company manager, and other production roles. These participants work directly with CSC resident production staff, guest designers, creative teams, AEA stage managers, and professional actors.

In addition, all interns may audition for and participate in Centenary Stage Company’s Young Audience Series Touring Program. Interns selected for the touring company are eligible to receive additional per-performance stipends while gaining valuable experience performing for audiences throughout the region.

For aspiring theatre professionals seeking practical experience in a fast-paced professional environment, the CSC Artistic Internship Program offers an exceptional opportunity to develop industry skills, build professional relationships, and launch a successful career in the performing arts.

For additional information about the Artistic Internship Program, contact the Centenary Stage Box Office at (908) 979 – 0900 or visit the Centenary Stage's website. The Centenary Stage Company Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00 – 5:00 PM and is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

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