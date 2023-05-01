Centenary Stage Company Announces Summerfest Lineup Of Concerts And Musical Theatre

Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit professional theater in Hackettstown has announced their Summerfest lineup of Concert events and Musical Theater. The summer 2023 season will feature two concerts and two musical theatre productions in the months of June - August.

The Summerfest begins with a concert from 80's Revolution, followed by CSC's production of Rock of Ages, then another concert featuring the Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band, and closing out the Summerfest is CSC's production of Seussical: The Musical. 80's Revolution will perform on June 22nd at 8:00 PM, Rock Of Ages will run from July 6th - 16th, The Earth Wind & Fire Tribute Band will play on July 22nd at 8:00 PM, and Seussical the Musical will run from July 27th - August 6th.

80's Revolution is a show band highlighting the hits that drove people to the dance floor in the 80's. No detail is missed, from the neon to the leg warmers, 80's Revolution takes you back in time, when Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, Journey, The Outfield, Michael Jackson, ABBA, Loverboy, Cindi Lauper, Rick James, Madonna and Van Halen ruled the airwaves. Featuring vocalists Gloria Carpenter, Chelsey Caufield, Katie Joel, and Laura Turk, they come together to form a trifecta delivering lead vocals and harmonies.

Rock of Ages, the Tony Award nominated Broadway musical is a high energy tribute to the rock music of the 1980s. The show features classic rock hits for the iconic bands such as Journey, Bon Jovi, and Poison. It's the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for small-town girl Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes). But the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri and the gang save the strip - and themselves - before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more hold the answer.

The Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band is a committed group of musicians and vocalists whose roots are in gospel music. They share a great love and appreciation for the style and musicianship of the premier band of the 70's, 80's and 90's Earth, Wind and Fire. Selling out venues globally, the Grammy-award winning band continues to record and perform for an endearing fan base still going strong for over four decades. The Tribute Band pays homage to one of the greatest bands of its era, bringing to life the magical R&B, funk and Jazz sounds that continue to inspire and influence even the contemporary entertainers of today. From the funky and "earthy" grooves, to the sophisticated and complex lyrics and orchestrations, the Earth Wind and Fire Tribute Band will continue to keep the music alive so that everyone will know that the elements Earth, Wind and Fire, will live on forever!

Seussical the Musical is a family friendly production that brings to lie the beloved character and stories of Dr. Seuss. The show features music and lyrics by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the award-winning duo behind Ragtime and Once on this Island. Now one of the most performed shows in America Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime), have brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

All of Centenary Stage Company's Summerfest series events will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located at 715 Grand Ave, Hackettstown NJ. 80's Revolution will perform on June 22nd at 8:00 PM, Rock Of Ages will run from July 6th - 16th, The Earth Wind & Fire Tribute Band will play on July 22nd at 8:00 PM, and Seussical the Musical will run from July 27th - August 6th.

Tickets for 80's Revolution are $25.50 for all seats. Rock of Ages tickets range from $25.50 - $29.50 with discounts available for seniors & students/children under 12 for select performances. Tickets for the Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band are $35 for Orchestra seats and $30 for Balcony. Seussical the Musical tickets range from $25.50 - $29.50 with discounts available for seniors & students/children under 12 for select performances. For the musical productions, Thursday is also family night with "buy one, get one" tickets available at the door beginning at 5:30 pm.

For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.