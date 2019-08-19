Centenary Stage Co Holds Auditions for THE GHOST TRAIN

Centenary Stage Company the professional not-for-profit theatre company in residency on the campus of Centenary University will be holding AEA auditions for the upcoming main stage production of The Ghost Train by Arnold Ridley. Auditions will be held on Wednesday, September 4 from 10:30 AM to 7:30 PM. Auditions will be held in the Edith Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Auditions are by appointment and interested performers must call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900 to schedule. Walk - ups will be seen on a first come first serve basis as time permits.

Arnold Ridley's classic drama was first produced in 1925 and filmed no less than three times. A long running success in London and on Broadway and packed with thrills, chills and laughter. In Maine near the Canadian border there's a legend of a phantom locomotive sweeping through a peaceful village leaving death in its wake. Accidentally stranded in the waiting room of this railway station and despite a psychic station master's weird stories of a ghost train, the six passengers decide to stay the night . Soon they regret this decision as ghostly and not so ghostly apparitions materialize and the Ghost train come barreling down the line.

Rehearsals for The Ghost Train begin September 17 with performances running October 4 through the 20 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Performances are Wednesdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM, Thursdays at 7:30 PM and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM. Centenary Stage Company operates under an AEA SPT 4 contract ($392.00 per week actor, $474.00 per week Stage Manager).

Seeking:

Miss Bourne - A severe spinster type: CAST

Julia Price: An attractive, blonde young woman, 20's - English

Elsie Winthrop: late twenties, independent

Peggy Murdock: Early 20's, just married

Teddie Deakin: A silly ass foppish Englishman, 30's - 40's. The hero.

Saul Hodgkin: Middle age, Maine Station Master: CAST

Richard Winthrop: 40's, a business man, take charge.

Charles Murdock: A well set up young man in his 20's. On his honeymoon.

Herbert Price: 50's, classy and slick.

John Sterling: 40's - 50's. A Doctor treating Julia Price.

Jackson: Stock man, 30's - 40's. A policeman.

For more information or to schedule an appointment please call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM and is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in Centenary Stage Company news and special offers.

The 2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Season Sponsor Heath Village Retirement Community, The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center with Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





