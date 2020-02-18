Celebrate Mardi Gras With Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass

The NJCU Center for the Arts presents Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass in concert on Saturday, February 22, at 8:00 p.m. with a special school time program on Thursday, February 20. An internationally acclaimed brass ensemble, the group is comprised of some of America's top musicians who will bring a rousing New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration to Jersey City.

A member of the world's first family of jazz, Rodney Marsalis was born and raised in New Orleans and began studying the trumpet with his cousin Wynton at the age of 11. A graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music, Rodney has performed with many world-renowned conductors including Leonard Bernstein and Michael Tilson Thomas. Over the course of his career, he has been the winner of several national and international competitions and currently is Principal Trumpet with the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia.

Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass performs music ranging from the streets of New Orleans to Baroque to pop but for these two programs the group will delight the audience with a true New Orleans style Mardi Gras celebration.

The ensemble has been called "impressive" by the Philadelphia Inquirer and their show acclaimed as one "that should not be missed." About Rodney Marsalis, Wynton has said, "no one plays beautifully all the time...unless you're my cousin Rodney."

This engagement of Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is made possible through the ArtsCONNECT program of the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The NJCU Center for the Arts has two more jazz concerts on the schedule this spring. On Saturday, March 7, there will be a screening of the documentary "Bill Evans: Time Remembered" which captures the genius of the legendary pianist through interviews, rare archival footage, and contributions by such artists as Jack DeJohnette and Tony Bennett. The program at Ingalls Recital Hall features a pre-screening concert with pianist Joel Zelnik, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer David Cox.

Then on Saturday, April 4, the acclaimed jazz vocalist Svetlana brings her virtuoso band to Margaret Williams Theatre for a "Night at the Movies" which highlights Oscar-winning songs from the 1930s through to today. The Wall Street Journal called Svetlana an "exceptional vocalist."

For more information about these performances and to purchase tickets, go to www.njcu.edu/community/center-arts/music. The school time program for Philadelphia Big Brass begins at 9:45 a.m. on February 20 and tickets are only $8.00 for students and adults. The Saturday evening concert begins at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are $35.00.





