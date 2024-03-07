Cast and Creative Team Set For Algonquin's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its April musical, Fiddler on the Roof. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from April 6 through April 21. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey. Algonquin’s production of Fiddler on the Roof is in memory of Gerald Levitz. The production is sponsored by Sunnyside Manor, Diane & Jerry Levitz, ICG next and Manasquan Elks Lodge No. 2534.



A journey of love, loss, faith and family, Fiddler on the Roof is a celebration of life and all its challenges. The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

The cast for Fiddler on the Roof includes:

JAN TOPOLESKI (TEVYE) is thrilled to be returning to the Algonquin stage. He was recently seen in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Frollo), Man of La Mancha (Don Quixote) and Amadeus (Salieri). Other favorite credits include A Christmas Story (The Old Man), A Christmas Carol (Scrooge), and Camelot (King Arthur). Directing credits include Noises Off, South Pacific, Carousel, Jekyll & Hyde, and The Producers. Jan is also the Technical Director at Algonquin Arts Theatre.



LYNNE TRUEX (GOLDE) is always happy to be back on stage at AAT. Previous roles here include: Hello, Dolly!(Dolly), Mamma Mia! (Donna), Beauty & the Beast (Mrs. Potts), The Glass Menagerie (Amanda), Steel Magnolias(Ouiser), and Gypsy (Rose).



JENNIFER SHRESTHA (YENTE) is thrilled to be making her Algonquin debut! Past credits include Head Over Heels (Gynecia), Clue (Miss Scarlet), Rent (Lexi Darling), Rumors (Chris), Beauty and the Beast (Wardrobe), and It’s a Wonderful Life with Exit 82 Theatre Co.



FRANK FAVATA (LAZAR WOLF) is thrilled to be in his first show at AAT. Frank is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NYC. Some of Frank’s favorite roles include: Fiddler (Tevye) with the Theater League of Clifton, Wizard of Oz (Cowardly Lion) with Rhino Theater, Forum (Hysterium) with interACT Theater, and Guys & Dolls (Harry) with The Bergen County Players.



ILANA SCHIMMEL (TZEITEL) is a NJ/NYC based actor, designer, and teaching artist. She graduated from MSU with a B.A in Theater. Highlighted credits: Shepard’s The Unseen Hand (Wille), Albee’s The Play About the Baby(GIRL), World Premier of Beth Henley’s EXPOSED (Reb), Fat Men in Skirts (Pam/Popo Martin), The Pillowman(Ariel), The Importance of Being Earnest (Gwendolyn). Selected musical works: 25th…Spelling Bee (Olive), Legally Blonde (Elle Woods).



MICHAEL KIRKLAND (MOTEL KAMZOIL) is ecstatic to make his Algonquin debut! He was recently seen in Guys and Dolls (Nicely Nicely Johnson) at MAC Players, and in Scrooge! (Bob Cratchit) at Premier Theater Company.



LINDSAY PAIGE SPITZER (HODEL) is thrilled to be making her AAT debut as Hodel in Fiddler on the Roof! She is a graduate of Rutgers MGSA and currently teaches elementary music in Colts Neck! Past credits: The Last Five Years (Cathy), Songs for a New World (Woman 1), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Cynthia Weil), Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey), The Little Mermaid (Ariel), Rocky Horror (Janet), Les Miserables (Cosette).



MATTHEW JOHNSON (PERCHIK) is thrilled to be in their fifth show at the Algonquin Theater. He was most recently seen as Princeton in Avenue Q. Other credits include Tommy (Tommy), Kinky Boots (Harry), and Man of La Mancha (Pedro).



SIERRA FRIEDMAN (CHAVA) is thrilled to perform at the Algonquin for the first time! Favorite credits include High School Musical (Gabriella) and The Wedding Singer (Julia). Sierra attends FRHSD’s Fine and Performing Arts Acting magnet program.



NATHAN SALTER (FYEDKA/BOTTLE DANCER) is excited for his sophomore Algonquin production! Past shows include: West Side Story (Tony), Joseph…Dreamcoat (Joseph), The Secret Garden (Dicken), Big River(Tom Sawyer), Cats (Quaxo), and Peter and the Starcatcher (Prentiss). BFA Musical Theatre- Missouri State.



BROOKE OLIVIA GINSBERG (SHPRINTZE) is thrilled to be making her debut at the Algonquin! Regional: Christmas Carol (Want). Other credits include: Sound of Music (Marta), Lion King Jr. (Scar), Annie (Annie), Junie B. Jones (Camile). Television: Sesame Street, Season 54.



MIRA IVGI (BIELKE) is so excited to be making her Algonquin debut! She was last seen as a revolting child in Premier’s Matilda the Musical.



ETHAN DIFRANCIA (MENDEL) is thrilled to be back at the Algonquin Theater! He was last seen at AAT singing with the choir for The Hunchback of Notre Dame. He and his friend Anthony received Governor's awards in comedic pairs at the STANJ competition.



DARREN DEANGELO (MORDCHA) is honored to be cast in this absolute classic for my fifth production on the Algonquin stage. How lucky can a guy get! Prior roles include: The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Choir), Man of La Mancha (Barber), Elf: The Musical (Mr.Greenway), A Christmas Carol (Charity Man).



DAVID J. FRETZ (AVRAM) is thrilled to return to Anatevka after 30 years. Previous roles include: Jesus Christ Superstar (Annas), Sweeney Todd (Jonas Fogg), Amadeus (VonStrack), Into The Woods (Narrator), Man of La Mancha (Innkeeper), Clue (Col. Mustard) and Hello Dolly! (Rudolph).



MEREDITH BUCHHOLTZ (FRUMA-SARAH/ENSEMBLE/ AYE LEAD TEACHING ARTIST) is thrilled to be making her third appearance with AAT! With a vast background in both musical theatre and opera, past roles have included The Sound of Music (Mother Abbess), Mary Poppins (Miss Andrew/Mrs. Corry), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Dutchess Estonia Dulworth) and Young Frankenstein (Frau Blucher).



LAUREN FRIEDMAN (GRANDMA TZEITEL/ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to be back at the Algonquin! She was most recently seen in AAT’s Elf: The Musical (Deb) and The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Congregation). She previously appeared in The Music Man (Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn) at the Count Basie Theater as well. When not on stage, Lauren teaches preschool and loves to bake.



JOHN C. SHORT (CONSTABLE) is glad to be back at the Algonquin working with my wonderful friends. Recent credits: Ragtime (Tateh) Phoenix Productions, Elf (Macy’s Santa) Hunchback (Congregation) Avenue Q (Trekkie Monster) at Algonquin Arts Theatre.



JOSEPH PAGLINO (RABBI) is honored to be the Rabbi and work with an amazing cast of mensches in this heartwarming tale. Prior favorite roles: Gypsy (Cigar), Guys and Dolls (Lt. Brannigan), Mary Poppins (John Northbrook), Hello, Dolly! (Rudolf) and Annie (Harold Ickes).



JUSTIN BLAKE GROSSMAN (NACHUM, THE BEGGAR/ENSEMBLE) is making his debut with AAT in his dream show. Recent credits: Oliver (Mr. Sowerberry) and Addams Family (Mal Beineke).



RACHEL SIEVERS (SHANDEL/ENSEMBLE) is all verklempt to be appearing in what is every Jewish theater nerd’s dream show. She made her Algonquin debut singing soprano in the choir for The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Past shows include: Shrek (Fiona) and Grease (Marty).



ANDREW VIELMA-HALL (BOTTLE DANCER/PRIEST/ENSEMBLE) is so excited to be returning to the stage in such an iconic musical! Many thanks to the Algonquin team for this incredible opportunity!



CHARLIE THOMAS HUGHES (FIDDLER/BOTTLE DANCER) is very excited to be a part of this production of Fiddler! He has been acting since the seventh grade. You may have seen him in productions at the Algonquin including Hello Dolly! (Ambrose) and Elf: The Musical (Matthews/Ensemble).



FRANKIE DEMAIO (CHEDER BOY #1) is thrilled to be making his AAT debut. He was recently seen in Scrooge(Cratchit Child/Youngest Scrooge). Frankie was born to be on stage and is excited to share his love of performing with this cast. Outside of acting Frankie has been dancing hip-hop for the last six years and playing piano for two.



JOSEPH SERZAN (CHEDER BOY #2) is proud to join this remarkable cast and crew in his first AAT appearance. Recent credits include: Beauty and the Beast (LeFou), Peter Pan (Lost Boy/Twin), Mary Poppins(Ensemble) and Scrooge (Turkey Boy/Puppeteer).



JOSEPH DEMAIO (BOTTLE DANCER/ENSEMBLE) is ecstatic to be making his AAT debut! A Wagner College graduate with a BA in Theatre/Speech, he's honored to revisit his all-time favorite show for the third time. Recent credits include: Guys & Dolls (Nathan), Next to Normal (Dan), Crazy for You (Bela), Scrooge (Christmas Present), and You Can’t Take it With You (Paul).



LUKE HALL (BOTTLE DANCER/ENSEMBLE) is ecstatic to be performing in Fiddler On the Roof. This is his fourth production with AAT. He was previously seen at AAT in Mary Poppins, A Christmas Story and The Sound of Music. Other credits include: Mamma Mia! (Pepper), The Little Mermaid (Scuttle), Cinderella (Ensemble).



JEFF BODNAR (RUSSIAN SOLDIER/ENSEMBLE) Credits include: National/International Tours: Grease(Danny), The Pajama Game (Sid); Regional: Evita (Che), Man of La Mancha (Padre), West Side Story (Tony), Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus) and Algonquin’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Clopin). Jeff is a local Realtor and he'd like to help you buy or sell your home.



JOHN B. GEKLE, JR. (RUSSIAN SOLDIER) is pleased and proud to mark another show at the Algonquin. He recently brought a haunting realism to his role as Security Guard #2 in Elf: The Musical (2023) and before that a plangent verisimilitude to Cop #2 in Wait Until Dark (2023). Acting classes DO pay off!



MARISSA DEVEAU (ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to be back onstage at the Algonquin! AAT credits: Camelot, Annie Get Your Gun, The Hunchback of Notre Dame (AMD/Teaching Artist). Onstage: Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins), Children of Eden (Yonah), Titanic (Kate Mullins), concerts with Philadelphia Orchestra and NY Philharmonic. Music Direction: Tuck Everlasting, Mary Poppins, Elf, The Flame (AMD). Marissa also works with the AYE and AAT Performing Arts Academy as a teaching artist.



MARISA JEAN GIACHETTI (ENSEMBLE) is thrilled for her AAT debut in her dream show since playing a little village boy at camp. Recently seen in Rolling with the Punches (Chris/Jo Lee understudy) by Joel S. Bailey, dir. by Ben Rauch in NYC. Performed in a workshop of Through the Sunken Lands (Artemis) at The Kennedy Center. Credits: Relapse: A New Musical (Kendra) at NJ Fringe and Fall Risk the Musical (Auditionee).



CINDY WALD (ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to be back on the Algonquin theater stage, after being in the choir of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. She is retired from teaching vocal music and working as a musical Director after 35 years.



The Fiddler on the Roof creative team includes; Gina Lupi, Director; Kathleen Pearlberg, Choreographer;Robert Sammond, Music Director; Caroline Laberdee, Rehearsal Stage Manager; Rachel Krupnick, Production Stage Manager; Jason Greenhouse, Scenic Designer; Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Joanne Penrose, Costume Design; Jan Topoleski, Sound Design; Marion Patello, Prop Design and Joe Ficarra, Producer.

