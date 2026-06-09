Cast Set For AMERICAN FOLKTALES at Shakespeare Theatre

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The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has announced the cast for American Folktales, the next installment in the Theatre's popular Classics for Kids! series, performing Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre. The performance is appropriate for all ages.

Designed to introduce young audiences and families to the joy of live performance, American Folktales is a spirited, kid-friendly theatrical adventure celebrating the heart of American storytelling. This lively scripts-in-hand presentation invites audiences of all ages to experience larger-than-life heroes, legendary adventures, and unforgettable characters including Paul Bunyan, Calamity Jane, and more.

“These are the stories that many of us grew up with,” says Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe. “Tales of perseverance, courage, ingenuity, and honest-to-goodness gumption that highlight our nation's rich and diverse cultural heritage.”

The cast features Terra Chaney as Sally Crockett, David Foubert as Paul Bunyan, Carolyne Leys as Molly Pitcher, and Lau'rie Roach as John Henry. The ensemble also includes the 2026 Shakespeare Theatre's Acting Apprentice Cohort, a group of thirteen emerging actors training with the Theatre this summer. Longtime company member Isaac Hickox-Young directs. Jackie Mariani stage manages. The show runs under an hour and kids are invited to meet the artists after the show.

“The Classics for Kids series,” continued Crowe, “has proven an exciting opportunity for kids (and kids-at-heart) to experience engaging wonderful stories in a fun, safe, and family-friendly setting. The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey welcomes all – including our youngest patrons and their grown-ups – to experience the magic of live theatre.”

The Classics for Kids! series is specially designed to make live theatre accessible and engaging for young audiences, offering exciting introductions to storytelling and performance in a welcoming environment.

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