Cast & Crew Announced For Two River's World Premiere Of THE HOMBRES

Two River Theater announces the cast and creative team for its third world premiere written by playwright Tony Meneses, The Hombres, which will be directed by Annie Tippe in the theater's Marion Huber Theater this spring. A play that looks at the complexity, diversity and intimacy of male friendship through the lens of machismo culture, The Hombres was co-commissioned by Two River Theater and the NJPAC Stage Exchange, a program of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

Performances will begin on Saturday, March 12 and continue through Sunday, April 10. The opening night performance is Friday, March 18 at 7pm. Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org. Two River Theater's 2021/22 Season Sponsor is Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center and the Production Sponsor is Bank of America.

This new play by Tony Meneses (Two River's The Women of Padilla, Guadalupe in the Guest Room) is a fresh and nuanced look at the complexity and intimacy of male friendship. Set in New Jersey ("somewhere off the NJ Transit line"), the play follows Julián, a gay Latino yoga teacher, as he clashes with the straight and macho Latino construction workers outside his studio-particularly the older head of the crew, Héctor, who seeks from Julián something he never expected. Annie Tippe (Lortel award-winning Octet) to direct.

Says Artistic Director John Dias, "I love how brave and vulnerable Tony Meneses always manages to be about the common fears and desperate desires in our quest for human connection. In this play, it's the mask of machismo and the real and frightening danger of being found out that keep these men from the honesty and intimacy they crave."

The Hombres will feature Victor Cruz (Pedro), Noah Gaynor (﻿Miles), Eddie Gutierrez (Julián), Gerardo Rodriguez(﻿Héctor) and Jon Rua (﻿Beto).

The creative team includes Choreographer Jon Rua, Scenic Designer Amy Rubin, Costume Designer Haydee Zelideth, Lighting Designer Alejandro Fajardo, Sound Designer Germán Martínez, Fight Director & Intimacy, Consultant UnkleDave's Fight-House, Dialect Coach Rosie Berrido, Assistant Choreographer Rebecca Corrigan

﻿﻿Casting ﻿﻿Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA﻿., Cultural Consultant Markus Rodriguez and Production Stage Manager Megan Smith.

Tony Meneses is the author of The Women of Padilla and Guadalupe in the Guest Room, both of which had their world premieres at Two River. His thriller twenty50 recently had its world premiere at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Annie Tippe is a director and creator of new work, film and music theater. Recent directing credits include the world premiere of Dave Malloy's Octet (Signature Theatre Company) and Ghost Quartet (The Bushwick Starr, etc.); James + Jerome's The Conversationalists (The Bushwick Starr); Leslye Headland's Cult of Love (world premiere, IAMA Theatre Company); and Bess Wohl's Continuity (New Stages at the Goodman Theatre).

Single tickets are on sale at tworivertheater.org or 732.345.1400. Prices range from $50 to $70, with discounts available for groups, seniors, and U.S. military personnel, their families, and veterans.

A limited number of $25 tickets are available for every performance; $25 tickets may be partial view. Tickets for patrons under 30 are $25 and include the best available seats at every performance.