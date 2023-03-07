Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carolyn Dorfman Dance to Celebrate 40th Anniversary With DANCE ON EXHIBIT

The event will take place on Thursday, April 13, and Saturday, April 15, at the Morris Museum in Morristown, New Jersey.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Carolyn Dorfman Dance to Celebrate 40th Anniversary With DANCE ON EXHIBIT

Carolyn Dorfman Dance will celebrate 40 years as a force in the modern dance world with "Dance on Exhibit," an evening of dance on display in the Morris Museum followed by performances of some of her most iconic works on Thursday, April 13, and Saturday, April 15, at the Morris Museum in Morristown, New Jersey.

With doors opening at 7:30 on Thursday and 7:00 on Saturday, this "retrospective experience" will allow patrons to experience CDD dancers as kinetic art while gaining insights into Carolyn's vast repertoire of works and process as a choreographer. The interactive display will be followed by a tour de force performance in the Bickford Theatre as the company performs some of Carolyn's most iconic dances from the past 40 years. Thanks to the Morris Museum, there will be an open wine bar for visitors to the "Dance on Exhibit."

On Saturday, April 15th, following the performance, the company will also host an in-person gala celebration at the Westin Governor Morris. Current and alumni dancers, artists, honorees, board, staff, and other supporters will be a part of a joyous celebration which will include cocktails, light supper and desserts. Visit the company website at www.carolyndorfman.dance for details.

"I've dedicated this 40th Anniversary Season to the memory of my parents," explained Carolyn Dorfman. "Mala and Henry Dorfman were Holocaust survivors and immigrants who engendered a deep humanity that has shaped my artistry as well as the art, processes, and values of the entire Carolyn Dorfman Dance family."

Henry Dorfman passed away in 2002 and Mala Weintraub Dorfman lived another 20+ years, passing away at almost 99 just last year.

Featured works at the Bickford Theatre will include poignant excerpts from Carolyn's Legacy Project that explores her Jewish heritage, such as Echad, the Klezmer Sketch, and Cat's Cradle. Excerpts from other prominent works include selections from Lifeline, Keystone, Dance/Stories, Living Room Music, Love Suite Love, Sextet, Cercle d'Amour, Waves, and her newest work, The Attitude of Doing, set to the exquisite music of Regina Carter which premiered in November 2022.

Currently, there are 11 talented full-time dancers including Katlyn Baskin, Brandon Jones, Jarred Bosch, Kaila Moses, Dominique Dobransky, Maiko Harada, Gianna Diaz, Khalid Dunton, Charles Scheland, Andréa Ward, and Hannah Gross. Administrative staff includes executive director Anita Thomas, associate artistic director Jacqueline Dumas Albert, communications/development associate Kristine Leslie, company manager/production director Stephanie Byrnes Harrell, assistant company manager, Kendra Vernon, and financial administrator Flora Attardi.

For tickets to the April performances go to https://morrismuseum.org/live-arts/dance-on-exhibit-carolyn-dorfman-dance. Supporters of the dance company can purchase gala tickets and virtual ads securely online at https://cddc.ejoinme.org/gala2023.




