Carolyn Dorfman Dance Adds 2nd Show at Madison Community Arts Center

Carolyn Dorfman Dance, a premiere modern dance company based in New Jersey and New York City, returns to in-person performances at the Madison Community Arts Center, 10 Kings Road, for two shows: Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5. A second show was added on Saturday, December 4, at 7:30 because the show on Sunday, December 5 is sold out. Tickets for the limited space venue are $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for students.

Comprised of 12 multi-ethnic, stunning dancers, Carolyn Dorfman Dance is known nationally and internationally for the emotional resonance and artistic excellence of its performances and for interactions with students and audiences. This interactive, narrated Backstage Pass - A Joyous Return to Live Dance features excerpts from popular repertoire works including "PRIMA!" the company's newest piece which was commissioned by Ocean County College and the Gia Maione Prima Foundation. In "PRIMA!," Dorfman and her versatile dancers explore the robust, driving and buoyant sound of Louis Prima and his music with the powerful voices of his female singers, Gia Maione Prima and Keely Smith.

Also on the program are excerpts from two of the Company's most popular dances. "Pastorale Pause" is set to a suite of Celtic music, exploring simple "pastoral pleasures." From vibrant jigs to resonant ballads, the music and the dance take the audience on a joyous ride. "Cat's Cradle," Dorfman's moving work about connection and memory - past, present, and future. This full company work centers on three women with yarn, which one critic wrote "tells a story that theatregoers will not forget." At the end of the show, the audience will be invited to become a part of the conversation with the full Company.

A proof of vaccination is required for all audience members regardless of age. MACA, dancers, staff, and crew are all vaccinated. Documentation will be checked at the door and masks are required for all non-performers at all times.

Carolyn Dorfman Dance is part of Morris County's Arts and Culture Collaborative whose mission is to "develop, collaboratively, arts and culture projects that will bring creators and audiences together in dialogue, with the goal of encouraging and promoting mutual understanding and inclusion for the benefit of all."

Tickets for the Saturday, December 4 show are only $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for students. Tickets may be ordered in advance at www.madisonartsnj.org or by calling 908-687-8855, ext. 1. For more information on Carolyn Dorfman Dance, visit www.carolyndorfman.dance.