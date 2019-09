Cape May Stage present AN EVENING WITH Sally Mayes. Throughout Sally Mayes' prolific career, she has always returned to her roots of Jazz singing and cabaret shows.

Join them on August 19th at 8 PM for an extraordinary evening of songs performed by Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Sally Mayes.

For ticket information visit capemaystage.org or call the box office at 609.770.8311





