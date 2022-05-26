Cape May Stage Announces 2022 Season

Cape May Stage has announced its 34th season as Cape May's premier professional theater.

This season, as we emerge from the fog of the past two years, we carefully step into the present to consider what we remember from the past two years. The theme of this season springs directly from the theatre's mission to act as a catalyst for discussion of the most pressing issues facing us today.

"All of our productions this season question the veracity of memory - what is fact and what is fiction? Do facts even matter? So come laugh with us and share in our collective memory the distant and more recent past to endeavor to find our personal truths. We march boldly into the future by examining our past," says Roy Steinberg, Producing Artistic Director.

The 2022 Season opens May 25th with "Double Play" thanks in part from a grant from PNC Arts Alive. "Double Play" directed by Roy Steinberg, features back-to-back one act plays, starting with an exploration of the life of one of America's most iconic baseball players in the new play "Becoming Satchel Paige" by Dan McCormick. After the seventh inning stretch, the theatre will present "Happy" by Alan Zweidel that tells the story of a baseball fan who travels to Delray Beach to find "Happy" Haliday, a favorite baseball player from his youth to get his signature on a baseball. Michael Basile and Jesse N. Holmes will be returning to perform in this hilarious new double play. "Double Play" runs May 25th through June 26th.

Up next is "America's Sexiest Couple" written by Emmy Award-winner Ken Levine, directed by Roy Steinberg, and starring real-life couple, Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba and one of our favorite actors, Bill Tatum. This delightfully funny and witty comedy tells the story of Susan and Craig, a 1990's sitcom duo hailed as "America's Sexiest Couple." As they reunite years later, they face a lifetime of unresolved issues, longings, and regrets. With rumors of a reboot of their old series in the news, can they move on from the past? "America's Sexiest Couple" runs July 13th - August 14th.

Kicking off the fall season is "Lifespan of a Fact" by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell and directed by Roy Steinberg. This comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth opens August 31st. "Lifespan of a Fact' tells the story of a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker that takes on a talented writer's essay which could save the sinking New York Magazine from collapse. "Lifespan of a Fact" runs August 31st - October 2nd.

Closing the 2022 season is "One Christmas Carol" by Douglas H. Baker & directed by Roy Steinberg, opening November 16th. Max Baker from "Billy Bishop Goes to War" will be performing the script his father wrote. This one-man tour de force is an intimate and spirited evening of theater that everyone in the family will love! Dickens' famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the season.

"One Christmas Carol" runs November 16th through December 31st. Discounted three to four-play packages are now available through the CMS Box Office for the 2022 season.

For more information on any of the performances call the box office at 609-770-8311 or visit the website at www.capemaystage.org.