CSC Announces Special METEOR SHOWER Understudy Performance And Fundraiser Event For Nextstage Repertory 

Centenary Stage Company is having a special understudy performance of Meteor Shower by Steve Martin as a fundraiser for the NextStage Repertory.

This performance will be Wednesday, March 2 at 7:00 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets are $10.00 each, and the money made from this performance will help fund the NextStage Repertory and their upcoming productions. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

Meteor Shower by Steve Martin. Corky and Norm are excited to host Gerald and Laura at their home in the valley outside Los Angeles to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. But as the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, it becomes clear that Gerald and Laura might not be all that they appear to be. Over the course of a crazy, starlit dinner party, the wildly unexpected occurs.

The principle cast of Steve Martin's Meteor Shower is made up of Emaline Williams as Laura, Scott McGowan as Gerald, Suzy Kimball as Corky, and Christopher John Young as Norm. For the fundraiser performance at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 2 all of the parts will be played by their understudies. The understudies for this production are all students in the Centenary University Theatre Program and they primarily make up the cast and crew of NextStage Repertory productions.

The understudies include Emily Kurnides as Corky, Cody Jackson as Norm, Luis Rodriguez as Gerald, and Veronica Gaspar as Laura. Previously Emily Kurnides and Luis Rodriguez have appeared in Centenary Stage Company's production of A Christmas Carol, as well as NextStage Repertory's production of Alice in Slasherland. Veronica Gaspar was seen in NextStage Repertory's productions of Alice in Slasherland and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Cody Jackson was most recently seen in NextStage Repertory's production of Book of Days as well as Centenary Stage Company's production of A Christmas Carol.

NEXTstage Repertory is the all-student performance division of Centenary University's Theatre Department. These productions feature current Centenary University students, alumni, and highlights the close partnership between the professionally producing Centenary Stage Company and the Centenary University Theatre Department.

The partnership between Centenary Stage Company and the Centenary University Theatre Department allows students the opportunity to work on professional productions while they study. These productions include working with professionals from different parts of the theatre world from acting, to stage managing, to set designing, and costume design. This understudy performance of Meteor Shower allows the students to showcase their talents and highlight the relationship between Centenary Stage Company and the Centenary University Theatre Department.

The understudy performance of Steve Martin's Meteor Shower will be Wednesday, March 2 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10.00 each, and the money made from this performance will help fund the NextStage Repertory and their upcoming productions. For more information visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information, or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org org. To schedule an audition, call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. Those unable to attend, send resumes, headshots, and reels to boxoffice@centenarystageco.org Att: Casting.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.